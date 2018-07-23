Listen Live Sports

Diamondbacks 7, Cubs 1

July 23, 2018 11:28 pm
 
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Jay rf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .271
Goldschmidt 1b 5 1 2 1 0 0 .276
Peralta lf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .287
Pollock cf 5 1 2 1 0 0 .300
Lamb 3b 3 0 0 1 0 1 .223
Marte ss-2b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .248
Descalso 2b 2 1 1 0 2 0 .262
De La Rosa p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Koch p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .067
Mathis c 4 1 1 2 0 0 .200
Corbin p 3 0 0 0 0 3 .184
b-Ahmed ph-ss 1 0 1 1 0 0 .233
Totals 34 7 9 7 4 5
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Rizzo 1b-p 4 0 1 1 0 1 .262
Bryant 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .276
Almora cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .321
Rosario p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000
Caratini p-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .280
Baez 2b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .293
Contreras c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .278
Russell ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .272
Zobrist rf-lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .290
Happ lf-cf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .257
Farrell p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Duensing p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Heyward ph-rf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .286
Totals 32 1 7 1 0 10
Arizona 510 000 010—7 9 0
Chicago 000 001 000—1 7 0

a-singled for Duensing in the 6th. b-singled for Corbin in the 8th.

LOB_Arizona 6, Chicago 4. 2B_Mathis (6), Happ (13). HR_Goldschmidt (22), off Farrell. RBIs_Goldschmidt (53), Pollock (40), Lamb (30), Marte (40), Mathis 2 (14), Ahmed (44), Rizzo (65). SF_Lamb.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 1 (Corbin); Chicago 2 (Baez, Contreras). RISP_Arizona 4 for 5; Chicago 1 for 4.

GIDP_Peralta, Russell.

DP_Arizona 1 (Marte, Descalso, Goldschmidt); Chicago 1 (Baez, Russell, Rizzo).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Corbin, W, 7-4 7 6 1 1 0 9 98 3.13
De La Rosa 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 4.72
Koch 1 1 0 0 0 0 13 4.28
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Rizzo 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 0.00
Farrell, L, 3-4 3 1-3 6 6 6 2 2 67 5.17
Duensing 2 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 39 6.68
Rosario 1 2-3 2 1 0 1 1 41 2.03
Caratini 1 1 0 0 0 0 5 9.00

Inherited runners-scored_Duensing 1-0, Caratini 1-0. HBP_Farrell (Jay). WP_Farrell, Rosario. PB_Contreras (5).

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_2:55. A_40,859 (41,649).

