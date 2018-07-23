Diamondbacks 7, Cubs 1

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Jay rf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .271 Goldschmidt 1b 5 1 2 1 0 0 .276 Peralta lf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .287 Pollock cf 5 1 2 1 0 0 .300 Lamb 3b 3 0 0 1 0 1 .223 Marte ss-2b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .248 Descalso 2b 2 1 1 0 2 0 .262 De La Rosa p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Koch p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .067 Mathis c 4 1 1 2 0 0 .200 Corbin p 3 0 0 0 0 3 .184 b-Ahmed ph-ss 1 0 1 1 0 0 .233 Totals 34 7 9 7 4 5

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Rizzo 1b-p 4 0 1 1 0 1 .262 Bryant 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .276 Almora cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .321 Rosario p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000 Caratini p-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .280 Baez 2b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .293 Contreras c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .278 Russell ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .272 Zobrist rf-lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .290 Happ lf-cf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .257 Farrell p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Duensing p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Heyward ph-rf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .286 Totals 32 1 7 1 0 10

Arizona 510 000 010—7 9 0 Chicago 000 001 000—1 7 0

a-singled for Duensing in the 6th. b-singled for Corbin in the 8th.

LOB_Arizona 6, Chicago 4. 2B_Mathis (6), Happ (13). HR_Goldschmidt (22), off Farrell. RBIs_Goldschmidt (53), Pollock (40), Lamb (30), Marte (40), Mathis 2 (14), Ahmed (44), Rizzo (65). SF_Lamb.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 1 (Corbin); Chicago 2 (Baez, Contreras). RISP_Arizona 4 for 5; Chicago 1 for 4.

GIDP_Peralta, Russell.

DP_Arizona 1 (Marte, Descalso, Goldschmidt); Chicago 1 (Baez, Russell, Rizzo).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Corbin, W, 7-4 7 6 1 1 0 9 98 3.13 De La Rosa 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 4.72 Koch 1 1 0 0 0 0 13 4.28 Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Rizzo 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 0.00 Farrell, L, 3-4 3 1-3 6 6 6 2 2 67 5.17 Duensing 2 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 39 6.68 Rosario 1 2-3 2 1 0 1 1 41 2.03 Caratini 1 1 0 0 0 0 5 9.00

Inherited runners-scored_Duensing 1-0, Caratini 1-0. HBP_Farrell (Jay). WP_Farrell, Rosario. PB_Contreras (5).

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_2:55. A_40,859 (41,649).

