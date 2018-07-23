Diamondbacks 7, Cubs 1

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Jay rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.271
|Goldschmidt 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.276
|Peralta lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Pollock cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.300
|Lamb 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.223
|Marte ss-2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.248
|Descalso 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.262
|De La Rosa p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Koch p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.067
|Mathis c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.200
|Corbin p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.184
|b-Ahmed ph-ss
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.233
|Totals
|34
|7
|9
|7
|4
|5
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rizzo 1b-p
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.262
|Bryant 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.276
|Almora cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.321
|Rosario p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Caratini p-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Baez 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.293
|Contreras c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.278
|Russell ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Zobrist rf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.290
|Happ lf-cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Farrell p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Duensing p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Heyward ph-rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Totals
|32
|1
|7
|1
|0
|10
|Arizona
|510
|000
|010—7
|9
|0
|Chicago
|000
|001
|000—1
|7
|0
a-singled for Duensing in the 6th. b-singled for Corbin in the 8th.
LOB_Arizona 6, Chicago 4. 2B_Mathis (6), Happ (13). HR_Goldschmidt (22), off Farrell. RBIs_Goldschmidt (53), Pollock (40), Lamb (30), Marte (40), Mathis 2 (14), Ahmed (44), Rizzo (65). SF_Lamb.
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 1 (Corbin); Chicago 2 (Baez, Contreras). RISP_Arizona 4 for 5; Chicago 1 for 4.
GIDP_Peralta, Russell.
DP_Arizona 1 (Marte, Descalso, Goldschmidt); Chicago 1 (Baez, Russell, Rizzo).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Corbin, W, 7-4
|7
|6
|1
|1
|0
|9
|98
|3.13
|De La Rosa
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|4.72
|Koch
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|4.28
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rizzo
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0.00
|Farrell, L, 3-4
|3
|1-3
|6
|6
|6
|2
|2
|67
|5.17
|Duensing
|2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|39
|6.68
|Rosario
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|41
|2.03
|Caratini
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|9.00
Inherited runners-scored_Duensing 1-0, Caratini 1-0. HBP_Farrell (Jay). WP_Farrell, Rosario. PB_Contreras (5).
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Mike Estabrook.
T_2:55. A_40,859 (41,649).
