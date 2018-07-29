Diamondbacks 9, Padres 4

Arizona San Diego ab r h bi ab r h bi Jay rf 6 1 3 3 Margot cf 4 1 1 1 Gldschm 1b 6 0 2 2 Myers lf 4 0 1 2 D.Prlta lf 4 0 0 0 Renfroe rf 4 0 0 0 Pollock cf 5 0 0 0 Hosmer 1b 4 0 1 0 E.Escbr 3b 4 2 2 0 Vllneva 3b 3 1 0 0 K.Marte ss-2b 4 1 1 0 Galvis ss 4 0 1 0 Dscalso 2b 3 2 2 0 Pirela 2b 4 1 1 0 Ahmed ss 1 0 0 0 Hedges c 2 0 0 0 Mathis c 3 2 2 2 Ross p 2 1 2 1 Corbin p 3 0 2 1 Jo.Cstl p 0 0 0 0 Bradley p 0 0 0 0 Stammen p 0 0 0 0 Owings ph 0 1 0 0 Jnkwski ph 1 0 0 0 Hirano p 0 0 0 0 Maton p 0 0 0 0 Avila ph 1 0 1 1 Yates p 0 0 0 0 Chafin p 0 0 0 0 P.Hghes p 0 0 0 0 Asuaje ph 1 0 0 0 Totals 40 9 15 9 Totals 33 4 7 4

Arizona 040 000 032—9 San Diego 003 100 000—4

E_Ross (1). DP_Arizona 1, San Diego 1. LOB_Arizona 11, San Diego 5. 2B_Jay (15), E.Escobar (38), K.Marte (18), Mathis (8), Avila (3), Margot (20), Myers (12), Galvis (18), Pirela (20). S_Mathis (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Arizona Corbin 6 6 4 4 2 8 Bradley W,3-2 1 0 0 0 0 0 Hirano H,23 1 1 0 0 0 1 Chafin 1 0 0 0 1 0 San Diego Ross 5 6 4 4 4 3 Castillo 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 Stammen 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Maton L,0-1 1-3 1 2 2 1 0 Yates 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 Hughes 1 4 2 2 0 1

WP_Maton.

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Brian Knight; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_3:15. A_37,149 (42,445).

