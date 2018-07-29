Listen Live Sports

Diamondbacks 9, Padres 4

July 29, 2018 12:24 am
 
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Jay rf 6 1 3 3 0 0 .277
Goldschmidt 1b 6 0 2 2 0 2 .277
Peralta lf 4 0 0 0 1 0 .286
Pollock cf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .290
Escobar 3b 4 2 2 0 1 0 .277
Marte ss-2b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .249
Descalso 2b 3 2 2 0 1 0 .264
Ahmed ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .233
Mathis c 3 2 2 2 1 0 .213
Corbin p 3 0 2 1 0 1 .220
Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Owings ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .198
Hirano p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Avila ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .159
Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 40 9 15 9 6 6
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Margot cf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .255
Myers lf 4 0 1 2 0 1 .286
Renfroe rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .234
Hosmer 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .246
Villanueva 3b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .220
Galvis ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .240
Pirela 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .259
Hedges c 2 0 0 0 2 1 .231
Ross p 2 1 2 1 0 0 .167
Castillo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Stammen p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Jankowski ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .249
Maton p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Yates p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hughes p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Asuaje ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .216
Totals 33 4 7 4 3 9
Arizona 040 000 032—9 15 0
San Diego 003 100 000—4 7 1

a-lined out for Stammen in the 7th. b-walked for Bradley in the 8th. c-doubled for Hirano in the 9th. d-grounded out for Hughes in the 9th.

E_Ross (1). LOB_Arizona 11, San Diego 5. 2B_Jay (15), Escobar (38), Marte (18), Mathis (8), Avila (3), Margot (20), Myers (12), Galvis (18), Pirela (20). RBIs_Jay 3 (35), Goldschmidt 2 (56), Mathis 2 (16), Corbin (3), Avila (14), Margot (27), Myers 2 (28), Ross (3). S_Mathis.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 4 (Goldschmidt 2, Marte, Descalso); San Diego 3 (Margot, Hosmer, Hedges). RISP_Arizona 8 for 18; San Diego 4 for 11.

Runners moved up_Jay, Renfroe, Galvis. GIDP_Peralta, Asuaje.

DP_Arizona 1 (Marte, Ahmed, Goldschmidt); San Diego 1 (Pirela, Galvis, Hosmer).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Corbin 6 6 4 4 2 8 104 3.26
Bradley, W, 3-2 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 2.90
Hirano, H, 23 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 2.20
Chafin 1 0 0 0 1 0 14 1.47
San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ross 5 6 4 4 4 3 94 4.41
Castillo 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 23 2.70
Stammen 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 19 2.63
Maton, L, 0-1 1-3 1 2 2 1 0 10 3.38
Yates 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 13 1.60
Hughes 1 4 2 2 0 1 15 6.37

Inherited runners-scored_Stammen 2-0, Yates 2-2. WP_Maton.

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Brian Knight; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_3:15. A_37,149 (42,445).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

