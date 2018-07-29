Diamondbacks 9, Padres 4

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Jay rf
|6
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.277
|Goldschmidt 1b
|6
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.277
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|Pollock cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.290
|Escobar 3b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.277
|Marte ss-2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.249
|Descalso 2b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.264
|Ahmed ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Mathis c
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.213
|Corbin p
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.220
|Bradley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Owings ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.198
|Hirano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Avila ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.159
|Chafin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|40
|9
|15
|9
|6
|6
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Margot cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.255
|Myers lf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.286
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.234
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Villanueva 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.220
|Galvis ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Pirela 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Hedges c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.231
|Ross p
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.167
|Castillo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Stammen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Jankowski ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Maton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Yates p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hughes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Asuaje ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Totals
|33
|4
|7
|4
|3
|9
|Arizona
|040
|000
|032—9
|15
|0
|San Diego
|003
|100
|000—4
|7
|1
a-lined out for Stammen in the 7th. b-walked for Bradley in the 8th. c-doubled for Hirano in the 9th. d-grounded out for Hughes in the 9th.
E_Ross (1). LOB_Arizona 11, San Diego 5. 2B_Jay (15), Escobar (38), Marte (18), Mathis (8), Avila (3), Margot (20), Myers (12), Galvis (18), Pirela (20). RBIs_Jay 3 (35), Goldschmidt 2 (56), Mathis 2 (16), Corbin (3), Avila (14), Margot (27), Myers 2 (28), Ross (3). S_Mathis.
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 4 (Goldschmidt 2, Marte, Descalso); San Diego 3 (Margot, Hosmer, Hedges). RISP_Arizona 8 for 18; San Diego 4 for 11.
Runners moved up_Jay, Renfroe, Galvis. GIDP_Peralta, Asuaje.
DP_Arizona 1 (Marte, Ahmed, Goldschmidt); San Diego 1 (Pirela, Galvis, Hosmer).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Corbin
|6
|6
|4
|4
|2
|8
|104
|3.26
|Bradley, W, 3-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|2.90
|Hirano, H, 23
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|2.20
|Chafin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|1.47
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ross
|5
|6
|4
|4
|4
|3
|94
|4.41
|Castillo
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|2.70
|Stammen
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|2.63
|Maton, L, 0-1
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|10
|3.38
|Yates
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|13
|1.60
|Hughes
|1
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|15
|6.37
Inherited runners-scored_Stammen 2-0, Yates 2-2. WP_Maton.
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Brian Knight; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Ryan Additon.
T_3:15. A_37,149 (42,445).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.