Diamondbacks 9, Padres 4

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Jay rf 6 1 3 3 0 0 .277 Goldschmidt 1b 6 0 2 2 0 2 .277 Peralta lf 4 0 0 0 1 0 .286 Pollock cf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .290 Escobar 3b 4 2 2 0 1 0 .277 Marte ss-2b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .249 Descalso 2b 3 2 2 0 1 0 .264 Ahmed ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .233 Mathis c 3 2 2 2 1 0 .213 Corbin p 3 0 2 1 0 1 .220 Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Owings ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .198 Hirano p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Avila ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .159 Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 40 9 15 9 6 6

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Margot cf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .255 Myers lf 4 0 1 2 0 1 .286 Renfroe rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .234 Hosmer 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .246 Villanueva 3b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .220 Galvis ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .240 Pirela 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .259 Hedges c 2 0 0 0 2 1 .231 Ross p 2 1 2 1 0 0 .167 Castillo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Stammen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Jankowski ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .249 Maton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Yates p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hughes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Asuaje ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .216 Totals 33 4 7 4 3 9

Arizona 040 000 032—9 15 0 San Diego 003 100 000—4 7 1

a-lined out for Stammen in the 7th. b-walked for Bradley in the 8th. c-doubled for Hirano in the 9th. d-grounded out for Hughes in the 9th.

E_Ross (1). LOB_Arizona 11, San Diego 5. 2B_Jay (15), Escobar (38), Marte (18), Mathis (8), Avila (3), Margot (20), Myers (12), Galvis (18), Pirela (20). RBIs_Jay 3 (35), Goldschmidt 2 (56), Mathis 2 (16), Corbin (3), Avila (14), Margot (27), Myers 2 (28), Ross (3). S_Mathis.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 4 (Goldschmidt 2, Marte, Descalso); San Diego 3 (Margot, Hosmer, Hedges). RISP_Arizona 8 for 18; San Diego 4 for 11.

Runners moved up_Jay, Renfroe, Galvis. GIDP_Peralta, Asuaje.

DP_Arizona 1 (Marte, Ahmed, Goldschmidt); San Diego 1 (Pirela, Galvis, Hosmer).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Corbin 6 6 4 4 2 8 104 3.26 Bradley, W, 3-2 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 2.90 Hirano, H, 23 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 2.20 Chafin 1 0 0 0 1 0 14 1.47 San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ross 5 6 4 4 4 3 94 4.41 Castillo 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 23 2.70 Stammen 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 19 2.63 Maton, L, 0-1 1-3 1 2 2 1 0 10 3.38 Yates 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 13 1.60 Hughes 1 4 2 2 0 1 15 6.37

Inherited runners-scored_Stammen 2-0, Yates 2-2. WP_Maton.

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Brian Knight; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_3:15. A_37,149 (42,445).

