Diamondbacks get Andriese from Rays for minor leaguers

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks have acquired right-hander Matt Andriese from the Tampa Bay Rays for minor league catcher Michael Perez and minor league righty Brian Shaffer.

Andriese went 3-4 with a 4.07 ERA in 23 relief appearances and four starts for the Rays this year. He has gone at least two innings 16 times and three or more innings five times in his 23 relief appearances.

Andriese is eligible for salary arbitration for the first time next winter.

Tampa Bay dealt starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi earlier Wednesday to Boston for minor left-hander Jalen Beeks.

“I think trades will be made with more of an eye on what we have presently and how to enhance this group further,” Tampa Bay general manager Erik Neander said.

Tampa Bay also is thought to be mulling offers for pitcher Chris Archer, catcher Wilson Ramos and shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria.

Perez has thrown out 34.8 percent of attempted base stealers. He hit .284 with six homers and 29 RBIs in 58 games at Triple-A Reno.

Shaffer is 7-5 with a 2.70 ERA and 109 strikeouts over 19 starts for Class A Kane County.

