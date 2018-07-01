Listen Live Sports

Diamondbacks INF Ketel Marte hurts leg against Giants

July 1, 2018 12:53 am
 
PHOENIX (AP) — Diamondbacks infielder Ketel Marte has left Arizona’s game against the San Francisco Giants after injuring his right leg beating out an infield single in the seventh inning.

The speedy Marte fell face-first to the ground after crossing first base but walked off under his own power with the team’s trainers. Marte plays second base and shortstop for Arizona. He was at shortstop Saturday night, with Nick Ahmed getting a rest.

Marte, a switch-hitter, began the day batting .240 with six homers, 31 RBIs and eight triples — tied for most in the majors.

