The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Diomande scores twice to help LAFC beat Orlando City 4-1

July 8, 2018 1:24 am
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adama Diomande scored two goals to help Los Angeles FC beat Orlando City SC 4-1 on Saturday night.

Orlando City (6-11-1), which played its first game with new coach James O’Connor after he was hired on June 29, has lost nine games in a row.

Diomande, who has three multigoal games and nine goals in seven appearances with LAFC (10-4-4), opened the scoring in the 28th minute. Latif Blessing chased down the rebound of his own shot and his ensuing cross was deflected to Mark-Anthony Kaye, who tapped it to Diomande for the finish from the top of the 6-yard box.

Blessing made it 2-0 in the 32nd when he put away a cross by Aaron Kovar from point-blank range.

Sacha Kljestan scored for Orlando City in the 59th minute, but Diomande answered in the 82nd. Diego Rossi tapped a feed from Blessing into a wide-open net to cap the scoring about two minutes later.

Tyler Miller had a career-high eight saves for LAFC.

