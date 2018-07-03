Dodgers 17, Pirates 1

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Meadows cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .315 Harrison 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .261 Brault p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .214 c-Bell ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .254 Santana p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Polanco rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .234 Diaz c 2 1 1 1 0 0 .297 Anderson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Moroff ph-2b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .205 Moran 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .266 Freese 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .250 Dickerson lf 3 0 3 0 0 0 .304 Mercer ss 3 0 2 0 0 0 .253 Kingham p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Stallings c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Totals 33 1 9 1 0 4

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Pederson cf-lf 6 1 1 1 0 0 .265 Muncy 2b-3b 5 3 1 1 1 1 .271 Turner 3b 4 2 2 0 0 0 .263 Forsythe 2b 2 1 1 0 0 0 .206 Bellinger 1b 3 3 2 2 1 0 .241 Utley 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .221 Kemp lf 5 4 5 4 0 0 .323 Ferguson p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Grandal c 3 2 2 1 3 1 .236 Taylor ss 5 1 3 2 1 2 .253 Puig rf 5 0 3 4 0 0 .264 Wood p 4 0 1 0 0 1 .067 b-Hernandez ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .235 Totals 46 17 21 15 6 7

Pittsburgh 010 000 000— 1 9 3 Los Angeles 202 634 00x—17 21 1

a-struck out for Anderson in the 6th. b-flied out for Wood in the 6th. c-singled for Brault in the 8th.

E_Meadows (2), Kingham 2 (2), Taylor (7). LOB_Pittsburgh 5, Los Angeles 11. 2B_Mercer (18), Turner (7), Kemp (18), Grandal (12), Puig 2 (17). HR_Diaz (7), off Wood; Bellinger (17), off Kingham; Pederson (12), off Kingham; Muncy (18), off Kingham; Kemp (15), off Brault. RBIs_Diaz (22), Pederson (33), Muncy (36), Bellinger 2 (43), Kemp 4 (55), Grandal (40), Taylor 2 (32), Puig 4 (31). CS_Dickerson (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 3 (Stallings 3); Los Angeles 7 (Pederson 5, Taylor, Wood). RISP_Pittsburgh 0 for 2; Los Angeles 9 for 21.

Runners moved up_Bellinger, Wood. LIDP_Polanco. GIDP_Harrison.

DP_Los Angeles 2 (Bellinger), (Muncy, Forsythe, Utley).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kingham, L, 2-4 3 8 7 5 3 2 79 4.70 Anderson 2 8 6 5 2 1 48 22.50 Brault 2 5 4 4 1 1 48 4.85 Santana 1 0 0 0 0 3 11 3.82 Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wood, W, 5-5 6 6 1 1 0 3 92 3.84 Ferguson, S, 1-1 3 3 0 0 0 1 52 4.58

Kingham pitched to 3 batters in the 4th.

Inherited runners-scored_Anderson 1-1. WP_Ferguson.

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_3:20. A_45,207 (56,000).

