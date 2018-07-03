Dodgers 17, Pirates 1

|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Meadows cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.315
|Harrison 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Brault p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|c-Bell ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Santana p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Polanco rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Diaz c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.297
|Anderson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Moroff ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.205
|Moran 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Freese 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Dickerson lf
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.304
|Mercer ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Kingham p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Stallings c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Totals
|33
|1
|9
|1
|0
|4
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pederson cf-lf
|6
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.265
|Muncy 2b-3b
|5
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.271
|Turner 3b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Forsythe 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.206
|Bellinger 1b
|3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.241
|Utley 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Kemp lf
|5
|4
|5
|4
|0
|0
|.323
|Ferguson p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Grandal c
|3
|2
|2
|1
|3
|1
|.236
|Taylor ss
|5
|1
|3
|2
|1
|2
|.253
|Puig rf
|5
|0
|3
|4
|0
|0
|.264
|Wood p
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.067
|b-Hernandez ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Totals
|46
|17
|21
|15
|6
|7
|Pittsburgh
|010
|000
|000—
|1
|9
|3
|Los Angeles
|202
|634
|00x—17
|21
|1
a-struck out for Anderson in the 6th. b-flied out for Wood in the 6th. c-singled for Brault in the 8th.
E_Meadows (2), Kingham 2 (2), Taylor (7). LOB_Pittsburgh 5, Los Angeles 11. 2B_Mercer (18), Turner (7), Kemp (18), Grandal (12), Puig 2 (17). HR_Diaz (7), off Wood; Bellinger (17), off Kingham; Pederson (12), off Kingham; Muncy (18), off Kingham; Kemp (15), off Brault. RBIs_Diaz (22), Pederson (33), Muncy (36), Bellinger 2 (43), Kemp 4 (55), Grandal (40), Taylor 2 (32), Puig 4 (31). CS_Dickerson (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 3 (Stallings 3); Los Angeles 7 (Pederson 5, Taylor, Wood). RISP_Pittsburgh 0 for 2; Los Angeles 9 for 21.
Runners moved up_Bellinger, Wood. LIDP_Polanco. GIDP_Harrison.
DP_Los Angeles 2 (Bellinger), (Muncy, Forsythe, Utley).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kingham, L, 2-4
|3
|8
|7
|5
|3
|2
|79
|4.70
|Anderson
|2
|8
|6
|5
|2
|1
|48
|22.50
|Brault
|2
|5
|4
|4
|1
|1
|48
|4.85
|Santana
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|11
|3.82
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wood, W, 5-5
|6
|6
|1
|1
|0
|3
|92
|3.84
|Ferguson, S, 1-1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|52
|4.58
Kingham pitched to 3 batters in the 4th.
Inherited runners-scored_Anderson 1-1. WP_Ferguson.
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T_3:20. A_45,207 (56,000).
