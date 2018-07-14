Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Dodgers 3, Angels 2

July 14, 2018 1:35 am
 
1 min read
Share       
Los Angeles (A) AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Calhoun rf 4 2 2 2 0 0 .185
Simmons ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .313
Trout cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .313
Upton lf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .247
Valbuena 3b-1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .205
Kinsler 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .218
Fernandez 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Bedrosian p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Anderson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Ohtani ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .285
Briceno c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .297
1-Blash pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .111
Pena p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Alvarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Robles p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Fletcher ph-3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .265
Totals 34 2 8 2 2 9
Los Angeles (N) AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Pederson lf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .250
Muncy 3b 4 1 2 2 0 1 .276
Kemp rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .316
Goeddel p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Alexander p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Bellinger 1b 2 0 1 0 2 0 .243
Grandal c 3 0 1 0 1 2 .240
Taylor ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .253
Toles cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .214
Hernandez 2b-rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .227
Buehler p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .143
a-Utley ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .237
Ferguson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250
c-Forsythe ph-2b 1 1 1 0 1 0 .206
Totals 32 3 9 2 5 8
Los Angeles (A) 001 010 000—2 8 1
Los Angeles (N) 100 000 20x—3 9 0

a-singled for Buehler in the 5th. b-lined out for Robles in the 7th. c-singled for Ferguson in the 7th. d-doubled for Anderson in the 9th.

1-ran for Briceno in the 9th.

E_Calhoun (3). LOB_Los Angeles (A) 7, Los Angeles (N) 10. 2B_Ohtani (10), Pederson (17), Bellinger (22), Hernandez (8). HR_Calhoun (7), off Buehler; Calhoun (8), off Buehler; Muncy (22), off Pena. RBIs_Calhoun 2 (25), Muncy 2 (41). SB_Simmons (6), Kinsler (8).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles (A) 3 (Valbuena, Kinsler, Pena); Los Angeles (N) 3 (Pederson, Bellinger, Taylor). RISP_Los Angeles (A) 1 for 8; Los Angeles (N) 1 for 8.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Runners moved up_Kemp. GIDP_Fletcher, Taylor.

DP_Los Angeles (A) 1 (Kinsler, Simmons, Fernandez); Los Angeles (N) 1 (Muncy, Forsythe, Bellinger).

Los Angeles (A) IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Pena 4 3 1 1 3 5 74 3.42
Alvarez 1 2 0 0 0 0 16 2.75
Robles, H, 5 1 1 0 0 0 1 19 4.15
Bedrosian, L, 3-2, BS, 5-6 1-3 3 2 2 0 0 18 3.43
Anderson 1 2-3 0 0 0 2 2 24 3.44
Los Angeles (N) IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Buehler 5 6 2 2 1 5 79 3.45
Ferguson, W, 2-1 2 0 0 0 0 3 21 4.18
Goeddel, H, 5 1 0 0 0 1 1 21 2.76
Alexander, S, 1-1 1 2 0 0 0 0 15 3.40

Inherited runners-scored_Anderson 1-0. WP_Buehler.

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_3:13. A_53,368 (56,000).

        FBI launches unprecedented hiring surge for data scientists

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington