Dodgers 3, Angels 2

|Los Angeles (A)
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Calhoun rf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.185
|Simmons ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|Trout cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.313
|Upton lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.247
|Valbuena 3b-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.205
|Kinsler 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|Fernandez 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Bedrosian p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Anderson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Ohtani ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.285
|Briceno c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.297
|1-Blash pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|Pena p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Alvarez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Robles p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Fletcher ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Totals
|34
|2
|8
|2
|2
|9
|Los Angeles (N)
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pederson lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Muncy 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.276
|Kemp rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.316
|Goeddel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Alexander p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Bellinger 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.243
|Grandal c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.240
|Taylor ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|Toles cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Hernandez 2b-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Buehler p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|a-Utley ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Ferguson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|c-Forsythe ph-2b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.206
|Totals
|32
|3
|9
|2
|5
|8
|Los Angeles (A)
|001
|010
|000—2
|8
|1
|Los Angeles (N)
|100
|000
|20x—3
|9
|0
a-singled for Buehler in the 5th. b-lined out for Robles in the 7th. c-singled for Ferguson in the 7th. d-doubled for Anderson in the 9th.
1-ran for Briceno in the 9th.
E_Calhoun (3). LOB_Los Angeles (A) 7, Los Angeles (N) 10. 2B_Ohtani (10), Pederson (17), Bellinger (22), Hernandez (8). HR_Calhoun (7), off Buehler; Calhoun (8), off Buehler; Muncy (22), off Pena. RBIs_Calhoun 2 (25), Muncy 2 (41). SB_Simmons (6), Kinsler (8).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles (A) 3 (Valbuena, Kinsler, Pena); Los Angeles (N) 3 (Pederson, Bellinger, Taylor). RISP_Los Angeles (A) 1 for 8; Los Angeles (N) 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_Kemp. GIDP_Fletcher, Taylor.
DP_Los Angeles (A) 1 (Kinsler, Simmons, Fernandez); Los Angeles (N) 1 (Muncy, Forsythe, Bellinger).
|Los Angeles (A)
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pena
|4
|3
|1
|1
|3
|5
|74
|3.42
|Alvarez
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|2.75
|Robles, H, 5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|4.15
|Bedrosian, L, 3-2, BS, 5-6
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|18
|3.43
|Anderson
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|24
|3.44
|Los Angeles (N)
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Buehler
|5
|6
|2
|2
|1
|5
|79
|3.45
|Ferguson, W, 2-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|21
|4.18
|Goeddel, H, 5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|2.76
|Alexander, S, 1-1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|3.40
Inherited runners-scored_Anderson 1-0. WP_Buehler.
Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.
T_3:13. A_53,368 (56,000).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.