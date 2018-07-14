Dodgers 3, Angels 2

Los Angeles (A) AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Calhoun rf 4 2 2 2 0 0 .185 Simmons ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .313 Trout cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .313 Upton lf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .247 Valbuena 3b-1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .205 Kinsler 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .218 Fernandez 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Bedrosian p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Anderson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Ohtani ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .285 Briceno c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .297 1-Blash pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .111 Pena p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Alvarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Robles p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Fletcher ph-3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .265 Totals 34 2 8 2 2 9

Los Angeles (N) AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Pederson lf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .250 Muncy 3b 4 1 2 2 0 1 .276 Kemp rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .316 Goeddel p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Alexander p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Bellinger 1b 2 0 1 0 2 0 .243 Grandal c 3 0 1 0 1 2 .240 Taylor ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .253 Toles cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .214 Hernandez 2b-rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .227 Buehler p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .143 a-Utley ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .237 Ferguson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 c-Forsythe ph-2b 1 1 1 0 1 0 .206 Totals 32 3 9 2 5 8

Los Angeles (A) 001 010 000—2 8 1 Los Angeles (N) 100 000 20x—3 9 0

a-singled for Buehler in the 5th. b-lined out for Robles in the 7th. c-singled for Ferguson in the 7th. d-doubled for Anderson in the 9th.

1-ran for Briceno in the 9th.

E_Calhoun (3). LOB_Los Angeles (A) 7, Los Angeles (N) 10. 2B_Ohtani (10), Pederson (17), Bellinger (22), Hernandez (8). HR_Calhoun (7), off Buehler; Calhoun (8), off Buehler; Muncy (22), off Pena. RBIs_Calhoun 2 (25), Muncy 2 (41). SB_Simmons (6), Kinsler (8).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles (A) 3 (Valbuena, Kinsler, Pena); Los Angeles (N) 3 (Pederson, Bellinger, Taylor). RISP_Los Angeles (A) 1 for 8; Los Angeles (N) 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Kemp. GIDP_Fletcher, Taylor.

DP_Los Angeles (A) 1 (Kinsler, Simmons, Fernandez); Los Angeles (N) 1 (Muncy, Forsythe, Bellinger).

Los Angeles (A) IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pena 4 3 1 1 3 5 74 3.42 Alvarez 1 2 0 0 0 0 16 2.75 Robles, H, 5 1 1 0 0 0 1 19 4.15 Bedrosian, L, 3-2, BS, 5-6 1-3 3 2 2 0 0 18 3.43 Anderson 1 2-3 0 0 0 2 2 24 3.44 Los Angeles (N) IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Buehler 5 6 2 2 1 5 79 3.45 Ferguson, W, 2-1 2 0 0 0 0 3 21 4.18 Goeddel, H, 5 1 0 0 0 1 1 21 2.76 Alexander, S, 1-1 1 2 0 0 0 0 15 3.40

Inherited runners-scored_Anderson 1-0. WP_Buehler.

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_3:13. A_53,368 (56,000).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.