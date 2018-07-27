Dodgers 4, Braves 1

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pederson lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.266
|Machado 3b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|.312
|Muncy 2b-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.263
|Grandal c
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.260
|Kemp rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.311
|Hernandez 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Bellinger 1b-cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Taylor ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.257
|Verdugo cf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.280
|Kershaw p
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|0
|.185
|Jansen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|33
|4
|7
|4
|7
|12
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuna lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.264
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.316
|Markakis rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.318
|Suzuki c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Camargo 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.257
|Inciarte cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.247
|Swanson ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Foltynewicz p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.057
|a-Reed ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Venters p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Carle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Biddle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|b-Culberson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Minter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|0
|10
|Los Angeles
|001
|300
|000—4
|7
|0
|Atlanta
|010
|000
|000—1
|6
|0
a-lined out for Foltynewicz in the 5th. b-struck out for Biddle in the 8th.
LOB_Los Angeles 9, Atlanta 5. 2B_Taylor (25), Markakis (31). HR_Verdugo (1), off Foltynewicz; Grandal (17), off Foltynewicz. RBIs_Grandal (53), Verdugo (3), Kershaw 2 (3), Inciarte (37).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Pederson, Kemp, Bellinger); Atlanta 2 (Freeman, Swanson). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 6; Atlanta 1 for 7.
Runners moved up_Grandal, Verdugo, Inciarte. LIDP_Inciarte. GIDP_Verdugo.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Taylor, Hernandez); Atlanta 1 (Swanson, Albies, Freeman).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kershaw, W, 4-5
|7
|2-3
|6
|1
|1
|0
|8
|101
|2.52
|Jansen, S, 30-33
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|2.28
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Foltynewicz, L, 7-7
|5
|6
|4
|4
|3
|8
|101
|3.04
|Venters
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|3.60
|Carle
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|2.63
|Biddle
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|13
|2.54
|Minter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16
|3.05
Inherited runners-scored_Jansen 2-0. HBP_Kershaw (Suzuki).
Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Jeff Kellogg; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T_2:51. A_41,647 (41,149).
