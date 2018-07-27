Dodgers 4, Braves 1

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Pederson lf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .266 Machado 3b 5 0 2 0 0 3 .312 Muncy 2b-1b 4 0 0 0 1 2 .263 Grandal c 5 1 1 1 0 1 .260 Kemp rf 2 1 0 0 2 1 .311 Hernandez 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .221 Bellinger 1b-cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .243 Taylor ss 3 1 1 0 1 1 .257 Verdugo cf-rf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .280 Kershaw p 1 0 1 2 3 0 .185 Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 33 4 7 4 7 12

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Acuna lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .264 Albies 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .280 Freeman 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .316 Markakis rf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .318 Suzuki c 3 1 1 0 0 1 .265 Camargo 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .257 Inciarte cf 3 0 1 1 0 0 .247 Swanson ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .251 Foltynewicz p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .057 a-Reed ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Venters p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Carle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Biddle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500 b-Culberson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .280 Minter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 32 1 6 1 0 10

Los Angeles 001 300 000—4 7 0 Atlanta 010 000 000—1 6 0

a-lined out for Foltynewicz in the 5th. b-struck out for Biddle in the 8th.

LOB_Los Angeles 9, Atlanta 5. 2B_Taylor (25), Markakis (31). HR_Verdugo (1), off Foltynewicz; Grandal (17), off Foltynewicz. RBIs_Grandal (53), Verdugo (3), Kershaw 2 (3), Inciarte (37).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Pederson, Kemp, Bellinger); Atlanta 2 (Freeman, Swanson). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 6; Atlanta 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Grandal, Verdugo, Inciarte. LIDP_Inciarte. GIDP_Verdugo.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Taylor, Hernandez); Atlanta 1 (Swanson, Albies, Freeman).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kershaw, W, 4-5 7 2-3 6 1 1 0 8 101 2.52 Jansen, S, 30-33 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 16 2.28 Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Foltynewicz, L, 7-7 5 6 4 4 3 8 101 3.04 Venters 1 0 0 0 1 0 17 3.60 Carle 1 0 0 0 1 1 24 2.63 Biddle 1 1 0 0 2 0 13 2.54 Minter 1 0 0 0 0 3 16 3.05

Inherited runners-scored_Jansen 2-0. HBP_Kershaw (Suzuki).

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Jeff Kellogg; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_2:51. A_41,647 (41,149).

