Dodgers 4, Braves 1

July 27, 2018 10:42 pm
 
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Pederson lf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .266
Machado 3b 5 0 2 0 0 3 .312
Muncy 2b-1b 4 0 0 0 1 2 .263
Grandal c 5 1 1 1 0 1 .260
Kemp rf 2 1 0 0 2 1 .311
Hernandez 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .221
Bellinger 1b-cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .243
Taylor ss 3 1 1 0 1 1 .257
Verdugo cf-rf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .280
Kershaw p 1 0 1 2 3 0 .185
Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 33 4 7 4 7 12
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Acuna lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .264
Albies 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .280
Freeman 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .316
Markakis rf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .318
Suzuki c 3 1 1 0 0 1 .265
Camargo 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .257
Inciarte cf 3 0 1 1 0 0 .247
Swanson ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .251
Foltynewicz p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .057
a-Reed ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Venters p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Carle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Biddle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500
b-Culberson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .280
Minter p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 32 1 6 1 0 10
Los Angeles 001 300 000—4 7 0
Atlanta 010 000 000—1 6 0

a-lined out for Foltynewicz in the 5th. b-struck out for Biddle in the 8th.

LOB_Los Angeles 9, Atlanta 5. 2B_Taylor (25), Markakis (31). HR_Verdugo (1), off Foltynewicz; Grandal (17), off Foltynewicz. RBIs_Grandal (53), Verdugo (3), Kershaw 2 (3), Inciarte (37).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Pederson, Kemp, Bellinger); Atlanta 2 (Freeman, Swanson). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 6; Atlanta 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Grandal, Verdugo, Inciarte. LIDP_Inciarte. GIDP_Verdugo.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Taylor, Hernandez); Atlanta 1 (Swanson, Albies, Freeman).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kershaw, W, 4-5 7 2-3 6 1 1 0 8 101 2.52
Jansen, S, 30-33 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 16 2.28
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Foltynewicz, L, 7-7 5 6 4 4 3 8 101 3.04
Venters 1 0 0 0 1 0 17 3.60
Carle 1 0 0 0 1 1 24 2.63
Biddle 1 1 0 0 2 0 13 2.54
Minter 1 0 0 0 0 3 16 3.05

Inherited runners-scored_Jansen 2-0. HBP_Kershaw (Suzuki).

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Jeff Kellogg; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_2:51. A_41,647 (41,149).

