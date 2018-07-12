Dodgers 4, Padres 2

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Taylor ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.255
|Hernandez lf-2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.230
|Turner 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.259
|Kemp rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.313
|Jansen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Muncy 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.276
|Forsythe 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.202
|a-Toles ph-lf-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Bellinger cf-rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Barnes c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.210
|c-Grandal ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Maeda p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.083
|Alexander p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Hudson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-Utley ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Floro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Pederson lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Totals
|37
|4
|10
|3
|5
|5
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Jankowski cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.270
|Asuaje 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.209
|Myers lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.290
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|Renfroe rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.237
|Maton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Cimber p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Pirela ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Stammen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hughes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Margot ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Galvis ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.232
|Villanueva 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.228
|Hedges c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Lucchesi p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.059
|Reyes rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|2
|12
|Los Angeles
|003
|000
|010—4
|10
|0
|San Diego
|100
|000
|100—2
|5
|2
a-flied out for Forsythe in the 7th. b-grounded out for Cimber in the 7th. c-grounded out for Barnes in the 8th. d-doubled for Hudson in the 8th. e-grounded out for Hughes in the 9th.
E_Galvis (4), Villanueva (11). LOB_Los Angeles 11, San Diego 4. 2B_Hernandez (7), Bellinger (21), Utley (8), Asuaje (5), Hedges (6). HR_Villanueva (18), off Hudson. RBIs_Taylor (39), Kemp (59), Forsythe (12), Asuaje (16), Villanueva (42).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (Bellinger, Barnes, Maeda 2, Toles); San Diego 3 (Renfroe, Galvis, Lucchesi). RISP_Los Angeles 3 for 9; San Diego 0 for 6.
Runners moved up_Kemp, Hosmer, Margot. GIDP_Kemp, Grandal, Reyes.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Forsythe, Taylor, Muncy); San Diego 2 (Villanueva, Hosmer), (Hosmer, Villanueva, Stammen).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Maeda, W, 6-5
|5
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|1
|9
|92
|3.13
|Alexander, H, 11
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3.57
|Hudson, H, 3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|14
|3.50
|Floro, H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|2.54
|Jansen, S, 25-28
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|2.28
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lucchesi, L, 4-5
|4
|6
|3
|2
|1
|4
|91
|3.34
|Maton
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|40
|1.37
|Cimber
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|3.18
|Stammen
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|13
|2.86
|Hughes
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|5.84
Maton pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Alexander 1-0, Cimber 2-0. WP_Lucchesi.
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T_3:18. A_26,448 (42,445).
