Dodgers 4, Padres 2

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Taylor ss 5 0 1 1 0 1 .255 Hernandez lf-2b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .230 Turner 3b 4 0 0 0 1 2 .259 Kemp rf 5 1 2 1 0 0 .313 Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Muncy 1b 4 1 2 0 1 0 .276 Forsythe 2b 2 0 1 1 1 1 .202 a-Toles ph-lf-cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Bellinger cf-rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .244 Barnes c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .210 c-Grandal ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .243 Maeda p 3 0 0 0 0 0 .083 Alexander p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Hudson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 d-Utley ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .233 Floro p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Pederson lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .245 Totals 37 4 10 3 5 5

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Jankowski cf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .270 Asuaje 2b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .209 Myers lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .290 Hosmer 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .253 Renfroe rf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .237 Maton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Cimber p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Pirela ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .261 Stammen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hughes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Margot ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .239 Galvis ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .232 Villanueva 3b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .228 Hedges c 3 0 2 0 0 0 .221 Lucchesi p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .059 Reyes rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .223 Totals 31 2 5 2 2 12

Los Angeles 003 000 010—4 10 0 San Diego 100 000 100—2 5 2

a-flied out for Forsythe in the 7th. b-grounded out for Cimber in the 7th. c-grounded out for Barnes in the 8th. d-doubled for Hudson in the 8th. e-grounded out for Hughes in the 9th.

E_Galvis (4), Villanueva (11). LOB_Los Angeles 11, San Diego 4. 2B_Hernandez (7), Bellinger (21), Utley (8), Asuaje (5), Hedges (6). HR_Villanueva (18), off Hudson. RBIs_Taylor (39), Kemp (59), Forsythe (12), Asuaje (16), Villanueva (42).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (Bellinger, Barnes, Maeda 2, Toles); San Diego 3 (Renfroe, Galvis, Lucchesi). RISP_Los Angeles 3 for 9; San Diego 0 for 6.

Runners moved up_Kemp, Hosmer, Margot. GIDP_Kemp, Grandal, Reyes.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Forsythe, Taylor, Muncy); San Diego 2 (Villanueva, Hosmer), (Hosmer, Villanueva, Stammen).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Maeda, W, 6-5 5 2-3 4 1 1 1 9 92 3.13 Alexander, H, 11 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 3.57 Hudson, H, 3 1 1 1 1 0 1 14 3.50 Floro, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 2.54 Jansen, S, 25-28 1 0 0 0 1 0 14 2.28 San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lucchesi, L, 4-5 4 6 3 2 1 4 91 3.34 Maton 2 0 0 0 3 1 40 1.37 Cimber 1 0 0 0 1 0 4 3.18 Stammen 1 3 1 1 0 0 13 2.86 Hughes 1 1 0 0 0 0 10 5.84

Maton pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Alexander 1-0, Cimber 2-0. WP_Lucchesi.

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_3:18. A_26,448 (42,445).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.