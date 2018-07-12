Listen Live Sports

Dodgers 4, Padres 2

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Taylor ss 5 0 1 1 0 1 .255
Hernandez lf-2b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .230
Turner 3b 4 0 0 0 1 2 .259
Kemp rf 5 1 2 1 0 0 .313
Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Muncy 1b 4 1 2 0 1 0 .276
Forsythe 2b 2 0 1 1 1 1 .202
a-Toles ph-lf-cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Bellinger cf-rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .244
Barnes c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .210
c-Grandal ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .243
Maeda p 3 0 0 0 0 0 .083
Alexander p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Hudson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
d-Utley ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .233
Floro p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Pederson lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .245
Totals 37 4 10 3 5 5
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Jankowski cf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .270
Asuaje 2b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .209
Myers lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .290
Hosmer 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .253
Renfroe rf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .237
Maton p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cimber p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Pirela ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .261
Stammen p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hughes p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Margot ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .239
Galvis ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .232
Villanueva 3b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .228
Hedges c 3 0 2 0 0 0 .221
Lucchesi p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .059
Reyes rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .223
Totals 31 2 5 2 2 12
Los Angeles 003 000 010—4 10 0
San Diego 100 000 100—2 5 2

a-flied out for Forsythe in the 7th. b-grounded out for Cimber in the 7th. c-grounded out for Barnes in the 8th. d-doubled for Hudson in the 8th. e-grounded out for Hughes in the 9th.

E_Galvis (4), Villanueva (11). LOB_Los Angeles 11, San Diego 4. 2B_Hernandez (7), Bellinger (21), Utley (8), Asuaje (5), Hedges (6). HR_Villanueva (18), off Hudson. RBIs_Taylor (39), Kemp (59), Forsythe (12), Asuaje (16), Villanueva (42).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (Bellinger, Barnes, Maeda 2, Toles); San Diego 3 (Renfroe, Galvis, Lucchesi). RISP_Los Angeles 3 for 9; San Diego 0 for 6.

Runners moved up_Kemp, Hosmer, Margot. GIDP_Kemp, Grandal, Reyes.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Forsythe, Taylor, Muncy); San Diego 2 (Villanueva, Hosmer), (Hosmer, Villanueva, Stammen).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Maeda, W, 6-5 5 2-3 4 1 1 1 9 92 3.13
Alexander, H, 11 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 3.57
Hudson, H, 3 1 1 1 1 0 1 14 3.50
Floro, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 2.54
Jansen, S, 25-28 1 0 0 0 1 0 14 2.28
San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lucchesi, L, 4-5 4 6 3 2 1 4 91 3.34
Maton 2 0 0 0 3 1 40 1.37
Cimber 1 0 0 0 1 0 4 3.18
Stammen 1 3 1 1 0 0 13 2.86
Hughes 1 1 0 0 0 0 10 5.84

Maton pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Alexander 1-0, Cimber 2-0. WP_Lucchesi.

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_3:18. A_26,448 (42,445).

