Dodgers 5, Braves 1

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Taylor ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|2
|.260
|Machado 3b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|2
|1
|.314
|Kemp lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.307
|Ferguson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|d-Muncy ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Goeddel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hernandez cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.220
|Bellinger 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.241
|Forsythe 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.211
|Puig rf
|2
|2
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.267
|Barnes c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.205
|Wood p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.056
|Chargois p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Utley ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Pederson lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Totals
|30
|5
|6
|5
|7
|13
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuna lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Culberson 2b-ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|F.Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.313
|Markakis rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.316
|Flowers c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.230
|Camargo 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.257
|Inciarte cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Swanson ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.249
|Winkler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|S.Freeman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Venters p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Fried p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|a-Reed ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Moylan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Albies ph-2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Totals
|29
|1
|3
|1
|4
|8
|Los Angeles
|010
|002
|002—5
|6
|2
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|100—1
|3
|1
a-struck out for Fried in the 5th. b-grounded out for Chargois in the 7th. c-singled for Moylan in the 7th. d-hit by pitch for Ferguson in the 9th.
E_Taylor (9), Bellinger (2), Swanson (7). LOB_Los Angeles 9, Atlanta 6. 2B_Culberson (15). HR_Puig (12), off Jackson; Camargo (11), off Ferguson. RBIs_Taylor (50), Machado (68), Puig 3 (38), Camargo (44). SF_Puig. S_Wood.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (Kemp, Hernandez, Bellinger 2, Barnes); Atlanta 3 (Markakis, Flowers, Fried). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 12; Atlanta 0 for 5.
Runners moved up_Forsythe, Camargo, Inciarte. LIDP_Kemp. GIDP_Culberson, Markakis, Camargo.
DP_Los Angeles 3 (Machado, Forsythe, Bellinger), (Taylor, Forsythe, Bellinger), (Forsythe, Bellinger); Atlanta 1 (Moylan, Camargo).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wood, W, 7-5
|5
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|4
|5
|96
|3.68
|Chargois, H, 5
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|3.80
|Ferguson, H, 1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|32
|3.52
|Goeddel
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|2.51
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fried, L, 1-4
|5
|2
|1
|1
|3
|7
|87
|3.51
|Jackson
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|25
|5.00
|Moylan
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|4.45
|Winkler
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|3.00
|S.Freeman
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|22
|5.45
|Venters
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|3.45
Inherited runners-scored_Chargois 2-0, Venters 2-1. HBP_Fried (Bellinger), Wood (Acuna), Venters (Muncy). WP_Fried, Wood, Moylan.
Umpires_Home, Jeff Kellogg; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T_3:22. A_41,758 (41,149).
