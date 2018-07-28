Dodgers 5, Braves 1

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Taylor ss 4 0 2 1 1 2 .260 Machado 3b 3 0 2 1 2 1 .314 Kemp lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .307 Ferguson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200 d-Muncy ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .263 Goeddel p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hernandez cf 5 1 1 0 0 2 .220 Bellinger 1b 3 1 0 0 1 2 .241 Forsythe 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .211 Puig rf 2 2 1 3 1 0 .267 Barnes c 2 1 0 0 2 2 .205 Wood p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .056 Chargois p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Utley ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .234 Pederson lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .265 Totals 30 5 6 5 7 13

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Acuna lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .260 Culberson 2b-ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .280 F.Freeman 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .313 Markakis rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .316 Flowers c 2 0 0 0 2 2 .230 Camargo 3b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .257 Inciarte cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .245 Swanson ss 2 0 0 0 1 2 .249 Winkler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 S.Freeman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Venters p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Fried p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .125 a-Reed ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Moylan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Albies ph-2b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .282 Totals 29 1 3 1 4 8

Los Angeles 010 002 002—5 6 2 Atlanta 000 000 100—1 3 1

a-struck out for Fried in the 5th. b-grounded out for Chargois in the 7th. c-singled for Moylan in the 7th. d-hit by pitch for Ferguson in the 9th.

E_Taylor (9), Bellinger (2), Swanson (7). LOB_Los Angeles 9, Atlanta 6. 2B_Culberson (15). HR_Puig (12), off Jackson; Camargo (11), off Ferguson. RBIs_Taylor (50), Machado (68), Puig 3 (38), Camargo (44). SF_Puig. S_Wood.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (Kemp, Hernandez, Bellinger 2, Barnes); Atlanta 3 (Markakis, Flowers, Fried). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 12; Atlanta 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_Forsythe, Camargo, Inciarte. LIDP_Kemp. GIDP_Culberson, Markakis, Camargo.

DP_Los Angeles 3 (Machado, Forsythe, Bellinger), (Taylor, Forsythe, Bellinger), (Forsythe, Bellinger); Atlanta 1 (Moylan, Camargo).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wood, W, 7-5 5 2-3 1 0 0 4 5 96 3.68 Chargois, H, 5 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 3.80 Ferguson, H, 1 2 2 1 1 0 1 32 3.52 Goeddel 1 0 0 0 0 1 6 2.51 Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Fried, L, 1-4 5 2 1 1 3 7 87 3.51 Jackson 1 1 2 2 1 2 25 5.00 Moylan 1 1 0 0 1 0 17 4.45 Winkler 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 3.00 S.Freeman 1-3 1 2 2 2 0 22 5.45 Venters 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 11 3.45

Inherited runners-scored_Chargois 2-0, Venters 2-1. HBP_Fried (Bellinger), Wood (Acuna), Venters (Muncy). WP_Fried, Wood, Moylan.

Umpires_Home, Jeff Kellogg; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_3:22. A_41,758 (41,149).

