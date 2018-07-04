Dodgers 6, Pirates 4

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Meadows lf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .295 Marte cf 4 1 2 2 0 0 .265 Polanco rf 4 1 1 2 0 2 .231 Diaz c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .301 Freese 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .267 Moran 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .262 Mercer ss 3 0 1 0 1 2 .251 Moroff 2b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .209 Holmes p 1 1 0 0 0 0 .000 Rodriguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Bell ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .254 Glasnow p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Santana p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Harrison ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .256 Crick p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Smoker p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Dickerson ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .303 Totals 35 4 9 4 2 11

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Pederson lf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .261 Muncy 2b-1b 4 2 1 0 1 0 .280 Turner 3b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .266 Bellinger 1b-cf 3 2 1 0 1 0 .239 Grandal c 3 1 2 3 1 0 .247 Taylor ss 3 0 2 3 1 0 .264 Hernandez cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .232 Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Puig rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .262 Hill p 2 0 1 0 0 0 .067 b-Utley ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .218 Hudson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Alexander p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Paredes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Forsythe 2b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .205 Totals 31 6 9 6 6 4

Pittsburgh 002 000 020—4 9 0 Los Angeles 103 020 00x—6 9 0

a-singled for Rodriguez in the 5th. b-out on fielder’s choice for Hill in the 5th. c-struck out for Santana in the 7th. d-singled for Smoker in the 9th.

LOB_Pittsburgh 6, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Marte (14), Mercer (19), Bellinger (16), Grandal (13). HR_Polanco (12), off Paredes. RBIs_Marte 2 (36), Polanco 2 (43), Grandal 3 (44), Taylor 3 (37).

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 2 (Marte, Polanco); Los Angeles 3 (Hernandez 2, Utley). RISP_Pittsburgh 1 for 6; Los Angeles 4 for 11.

Advertisement

LIDP_Hernandez. FIDP_Muncy. GIDP_Freese.

DP_Pittsburgh 2 (Marte, Diaz), (Moran, Moroff); Los Angeles 1 (Taylor, Muncy, Bellinger).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Holmes, L, 0-1 2 1-3 5 4 4 3 2 64 7.11 Rodriguez 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 16 2.18 Glasnow 0 1 2 2 2 0 15 4.70 Santana 2 2 0 0 0 0 19 3.62 Crick 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 2.32 Smoker 1 0 0 0 1 1 19 7.20 Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hill, W, 2-3 5 4 2 2 1 5 73 4.56 Hudson 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 10 3.51 Alexander 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 18 3.76 Paredes 1-3 2 2 2 0 0 10 6.14 Jansen, S, 23-25 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 3 30 2.21

Glasnow pitched to 4 batters in the 5th.

Inherited runners-scored_Rodriguez 1-0, Santana 2-0, Alexander 1-0. HBP_Glasnow (Turner). WP_Holmes, Rodriguez 2.

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_3:23. A_53,139 (56,000).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.