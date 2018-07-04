Dodgers 6, Pirates 4

|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Meadows lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.295
|Marte cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.265
|Polanco rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.231
|Diaz c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.301
|Freese 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Moran 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Mercer ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.251
|Moroff 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.209
|Holmes p
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Rodriguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Bell ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Glasnow p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Santana p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Harrison ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Crick p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Smoker p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Dickerson ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.303
|Totals
|35
|4
|9
|4
|2
|11
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pederson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.261
|Muncy 2b-1b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.280
|Turner 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Bellinger 1b-cf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.239
|Grandal c
|3
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.247
|Taylor ss
|3
|0
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.264
|Hernandez cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.232
|Jansen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Puig rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Hill p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.067
|b-Utley ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Hudson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Alexander p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Paredes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Forsythe 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.205
|Totals
|31
|6
|9
|6
|6
|4
|Pittsburgh
|002
|000
|020—4
|9
|0
|Los Angeles
|103
|020
|00x—6
|9
|0
a-singled for Rodriguez in the 5th. b-out on fielder’s choice for Hill in the 5th. c-struck out for Santana in the 7th. d-singled for Smoker in the 9th.
LOB_Pittsburgh 6, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Marte (14), Mercer (19), Bellinger (16), Grandal (13). HR_Polanco (12), off Paredes. RBIs_Marte 2 (36), Polanco 2 (43), Grandal 3 (44), Taylor 3 (37).
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 2 (Marte, Polanco); Los Angeles 3 (Hernandez 2, Utley). RISP_Pittsburgh 1 for 6; Los Angeles 4 for 11.
LIDP_Hernandez. FIDP_Muncy. GIDP_Freese.
DP_Pittsburgh 2 (Marte, Diaz), (Moran, Moroff); Los Angeles 1 (Taylor, Muncy, Bellinger).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Holmes, L, 0-1
|2
|1-3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|2
|64
|7.11
|Rodriguez
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|2.18
|Glasnow
|0
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|15
|4.70
|Santana
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|3.62
|Crick
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.32
|Smoker
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|7.20
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hill, W, 2-3
|5
|4
|2
|2
|1
|5
|73
|4.56
|Hudson
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.51
|Alexander
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|3.76
|Paredes
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|10
|6.14
|Jansen, S, 23-25
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|30
|2.21
Glasnow pitched to 4 batters in the 5th.
Inherited runners-scored_Rodriguez 1-0, Santana 2-0, Alexander 1-0. HBP_Glasnow (Turner). WP_Holmes, Rodriguez 2.
Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T_3:23. A_53,139 (56,000).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.