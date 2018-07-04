Listen Live Sports

Dodgers 6, Pirates 4

July 4, 2018 11:48 pm
 
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Meadows lf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .295
Marte cf 4 1 2 2 0 0 .265
Polanco rf 4 1 1 2 0 2 .231
Diaz c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .301
Freese 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .267
Moran 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .262
Mercer ss 3 0 1 0 1 2 .251
Moroff 2b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .209
Holmes p 1 1 0 0 0 0 .000
Rodriguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Bell ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .254
Glasnow p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Santana p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Harrison ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .256
Crick p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Smoker p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Dickerson ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .303
Totals 35 4 9 4 2 11
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Pederson lf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .261
Muncy 2b-1b 4 2 1 0 1 0 .280
Turner 3b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .266
Bellinger 1b-cf 3 2 1 0 1 0 .239
Grandal c 3 1 2 3 1 0 .247
Taylor ss 3 0 2 3 1 0 .264
Hernandez cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .232
Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Puig rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .262
Hill p 2 0 1 0 0 0 .067
b-Utley ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .218
Hudson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Alexander p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Paredes p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Forsythe 2b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .205
Totals 31 6 9 6 6 4
Pittsburgh 002 000 020—4 9 0
Los Angeles 103 020 00x—6 9 0

a-singled for Rodriguez in the 5th. b-out on fielder’s choice for Hill in the 5th. c-struck out for Santana in the 7th. d-singled for Smoker in the 9th.

LOB_Pittsburgh 6, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Marte (14), Mercer (19), Bellinger (16), Grandal (13). HR_Polanco (12), off Paredes. RBIs_Marte 2 (36), Polanco 2 (43), Grandal 3 (44), Taylor 3 (37).

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 2 (Marte, Polanco); Los Angeles 3 (Hernandez 2, Utley). RISP_Pittsburgh 1 for 6; Los Angeles 4 for 11.

LIDP_Hernandez. FIDP_Muncy. GIDP_Freese.

DP_Pittsburgh 2 (Marte, Diaz), (Moran, Moroff); Los Angeles 1 (Taylor, Muncy, Bellinger).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Holmes, L, 0-1 2 1-3 5 4 4 3 2 64 7.11
Rodriguez 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 16 2.18
Glasnow 0 1 2 2 2 0 15 4.70
Santana 2 2 0 0 0 0 19 3.62
Crick 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 2.32
Smoker 1 0 0 0 1 1 19 7.20
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hill, W, 2-3 5 4 2 2 1 5 73 4.56
Hudson 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 10 3.51
Alexander 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 18 3.76
Paredes 1-3 2 2 2 0 0 10 6.14
Jansen, S, 23-25 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 3 30 2.21

Glasnow pitched to 4 batters in the 5th.

Inherited runners-scored_Rodriguez 1-0, Santana 2-0, Alexander 1-0. HBP_Glasnow (Turner). WP_Holmes, Rodriguez 2.

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_3:23. A_53,139 (56,000).

