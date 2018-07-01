Dodgers 6, Rockies 4

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. LeMahieu 2b 5 1 1 0 0 2 .274 Parra lf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .305 Arenado 3b 3 1 1 2 1 0 .306 Gonzalez rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .267 Story ss 4 0 2 1 0 0 .276 Desmond 1b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .217 Tapia cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .000 Murphy c 4 0 1 0 0 3 .304 Bettis p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .100 a-Valaika ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .127 Rusin p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Oberg p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Ottavino p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Dunn p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — f-Blackmon ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .270 Totals 35 4 9 4 2 10

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Taylor ss 3 1 0 0 0 2 .247 Muncy 2b 2 2 2 0 2 0 .273 Turner 3b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .256 Kemp lf 4 1 3 4 0 0 .310 Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Bellinger 1b 4 0 0 1 0 1 .236 Puig rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .256 Pederson cf-lf 4 0 3 0 0 0 .268 Barnes c 3 0 1 0 0 2 .217 c-Grandal ph-c 1 0 1 0 0 0 .230 Stripling p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .091 b-Forsythe ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .203 Alexander p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Hudson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 d-Utley ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .225 e-Hernandez ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .236 Totals 32 6 11 5 3 7

Colorado 012 010 000—4 9 1 Los Angeles 101 020 02x—6 11 0

a-popped out for Bettis in the 4th. b-struck out for Stripling in the 6th. c-singled for Barnes in the 8th. d-pinch hit for Hudson in the 8th. e-popped out for Utley in the 8th. f-flied out for Dunn in the 9th.

E_Parra (2). LOB_Colorado 6, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Parra (14), Story (23), Kemp (17), Puig (15), Pederson (15). HR_Arenado (21), off Stripling; Kemp (14), off Ottavino. RBIs_Arenado 2 (59), Story (59), Desmond (48), Kemp 4 (51), Bellinger (41). CS_Pederson (3), Barnes (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 3 (Tapia, Bettis 2); Los Angeles 4 (Bellinger 2, Puig, Stripling). RISP_Colorado 2 for 8; Los Angeles 2 for 11.

Runners moved up_Desmond, Arenado, Turner, Kemp, Bellinger. GIDP_Arenado, Turner.

DP_Colorado 1 (Arenado, LeMahieu, Desmond); Los Angeles 1 (Stripling, Muncy, Bellinger).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bettis 3 2 2 2 2 2 58 5.10 Rusin 2 1-3 4 2 1 1 2 43 6.38 Oberg 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 18 3.48 Ottavino, L, 4-2 1-3 4 2 2 0 1 22 1.88 Dunn 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 7 8.64 Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Stripling 6 9 4 4 1 7 92 2.27 Alexander 1 0 0 0 1 0 16 3.93 Hudson, W, 3-2 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 3.55 Jansen, S, 22-24 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 2.31

Inherited runners-scored_Oberg 1-0, Dunn 2-0. HBP_Bettis (Taylor). WP_Stripling. PB_Barnes (1).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Brian Gorman; Third, Will Little.

T_3:00. A_45,725 (56,000).

