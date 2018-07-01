Dodgers 6, Rockies 4

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.274
|Parra lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.305
|Arenado 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.306
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Story ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.276
|Desmond 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.217
|Tapia cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.000
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.304
|Bettis p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.100
|a-Valaika ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.127
|Rusin p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Oberg p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Ottavino p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Dunn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|f-Blackmon ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Totals
|35
|4
|9
|4
|2
|10
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Taylor ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.247
|Muncy 2b
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.273
|Turner 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.256
|Kemp lf
|4
|1
|3
|4
|0
|0
|.310
|Jansen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Bellinger 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.236
|Puig rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Pederson cf-lf
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Barnes c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.217
|c-Grandal ph-c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Stripling p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.091
|b-Forsythe ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.203
|Alexander p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Hudson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-Utley ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|e-Hernandez ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Totals
|32
|6
|11
|5
|3
|7
|Colorado
|012
|010
|000—4
|9
|1
|Los Angeles
|101
|020
|02x—6
|11
|0
a-popped out for Bettis in the 4th. b-struck out for Stripling in the 6th. c-singled for Barnes in the 8th. d-pinch hit for Hudson in the 8th. e-popped out for Utley in the 8th. f-flied out for Dunn in the 9th.
E_Parra (2). LOB_Colorado 6, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Parra (14), Story (23), Kemp (17), Puig (15), Pederson (15). HR_Arenado (21), off Stripling; Kemp (14), off Ottavino. RBIs_Arenado 2 (59), Story (59), Desmond (48), Kemp 4 (51), Bellinger (41). CS_Pederson (3), Barnes (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 3 (Tapia, Bettis 2); Los Angeles 4 (Bellinger 2, Puig, Stripling). RISP_Colorado 2 for 8; Los Angeles 2 for 11.
Runners moved up_Desmond, Arenado, Turner, Kemp, Bellinger. GIDP_Arenado, Turner.
DP_Colorado 1 (Arenado, LeMahieu, Desmond); Los Angeles 1 (Stripling, Muncy, Bellinger).
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bettis
|3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|58
|5.10
|Rusin
|2
|1-3
|4
|2
|1
|1
|2
|43
|6.38
|Oberg
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|3.48
|Ottavino, L, 4-2
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|22
|1.88
|Dunn
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|8.64
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stripling
|6
|9
|4
|4
|1
|7
|92
|2.27
|Alexander
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|3.93
|Hudson, W, 3-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|3.55
|Jansen, S, 22-24
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|2.31
Inherited runners-scored_Oberg 1-0, Dunn 2-0. HBP_Bettis (Taylor). WP_Stripling. PB_Barnes (1).
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Brian Gorman; Third, Will Little.
T_3:00. A_45,725 (56,000).
