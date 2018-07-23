Dodgers 7, Phillies 6

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pederson lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.256
|Machado 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.316
|Muncy 1b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.279
|Grandal c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.255
|Kemp rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|2
|.318
|Jansen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Bellinger cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Taylor ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.258
|Utley 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Stripling p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.077
|Rosscup p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Forsythe ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Chargois p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Hudson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Alexander p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-Verdugo ph-rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.265
|Totals
|35
|7
|10
|6
|6
|8
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.209
|Hoskins lf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.252
|Herrera cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.280
|Williams rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.248
|Franco 3b
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.272
|Kingery ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.234
|Plouffe 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Rios p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Walding ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Davis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Hernandez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Hunter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Dominguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Knapp ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Alfaro c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Eflin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.174
|Valentin 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|Totals
|35
|6
|8
|6
|0
|12
|Los Angeles
|210
|100
|102—7
|10
|1
|Philadelphia
|010
|040
|001—6
|8
|0
a-struck out for Rios in the 5th. b-struck out for Rosscup in the 6th. c-grounded out for Davis in the 6th. d-walked for Alexander in the 9th. e-struck out for Garcia in the 9th.
E_Stripling (1). LOB_Los Angeles 8, Philadelphia 2. 2B_Taylor (23), Valentin (5). 3B_Machado (2). HR_Muncy (23), off Eflin; Grandal (14), off Eflin; Taylor (12), off Eflin; Pederson (14), off Rios; Franco (14), off Stripling; Hoskins (17), off Stripling; Herrera (18), off Stripling; Franco (15), off Jansen. RBIs_Pederson (37), Muncy 2 (45), Grandal (48), Kemp (63), Taylor (48), Hoskins 3 (64), Herrera (56), Franco 2 (49). SF_Muncy.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Utley 3); Philadelphia 1 (Kingery). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 6; Philadelphia 1 for 3.
GIDP_Bellinger.
DP_Philadelphia 1 (Santana).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stripling
|4
|2-3
|7
|5
|5
|0
|6
|99
|2.43
|Rosscup
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0.00
|Chargois
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.91
|Hudson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|4.14
|Alexander, W, 2-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.15
|Jansen, S, 29-32
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|19
|2.42
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eflin
|2
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|3
|1
|75
|3.41
|Rios
|2
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|33
|4.91
|Davis, H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.93
|Hunter, BS, 2-3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|30
|4.50
|Dominguez, L, 1-3
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|3
|1
|30
|2.10
|Garcia
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|4.62
Inherited runners-scored_Rios 3-0, Garcia 3-1. WP_Dominguez.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Phil Cuzzi.
T_3:43. A_33,753 (43,647).
