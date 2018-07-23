Dodgers 7, Phillies 6

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Pederson lf 4 2 2 1 1 1 .256 Machado 3b 5 1 1 0 0 2 .316 Muncy 1b 3 1 2 2 1 0 .279 Grandal c 4 1 1 1 1 0 .255 Kemp rf 4 0 2 1 1 2 .318 Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Bellinger cf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .242 Taylor ss 3 1 2 1 1 0 .258 Utley 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .236 Stripling p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .077 Rosscup p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Forsythe ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .217 Chargois p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Hudson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Alexander p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 d-Verdugo ph-rf 0 1 0 0 1 0 .265 Totals 35 7 10 6 6 8

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Santana 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .209 Hoskins lf 4 1 1 3 0 1 .252 Herrera cf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .280 Williams rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .248 Franco 3b 4 2 3 2 0 0 .272 Kingery ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .234 Plouffe 2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Rios p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Walding ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Davis p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Hernandez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .270 Hunter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Dominguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Knapp ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .239 Alfaro c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .252 Eflin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .174 Valentin 2b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .188 Totals 35 6 8 6 0 12

Los Angeles 210 100 102—7 10 1 Philadelphia 010 040 001—6 8 0

a-struck out for Rios in the 5th. b-struck out for Rosscup in the 6th. c-grounded out for Davis in the 6th. d-walked for Alexander in the 9th. e-struck out for Garcia in the 9th.

E_Stripling (1). LOB_Los Angeles 8, Philadelphia 2. 2B_Taylor (23), Valentin (5). 3B_Machado (2). HR_Muncy (23), off Eflin; Grandal (14), off Eflin; Taylor (12), off Eflin; Pederson (14), off Rios; Franco (14), off Stripling; Hoskins (17), off Stripling; Herrera (18), off Stripling; Franco (15), off Jansen. RBIs_Pederson (37), Muncy 2 (45), Grandal (48), Kemp (63), Taylor (48), Hoskins 3 (64), Herrera (56), Franco 2 (49). SF_Muncy.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Utley 3); Philadelphia 1 (Kingery). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 6; Philadelphia 1 for 3.

GIDP_Bellinger.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Santana).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Stripling 4 2-3 7 5 5 0 6 99 2.43 Rosscup 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 0.00 Chargois 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 3.91 Hudson 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 4.14 Alexander, W, 2-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 3.15 Jansen, S, 29-32 1 1 1 1 0 2 19 2.42 Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Eflin 2 2-3 5 3 3 3 1 75 3.41 Rios 2 1-3 1 1 1 0 3 33 4.91 Davis, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.93 Hunter, BS, 2-3 2 2 1 1 0 2 30 4.50 Dominguez, L, 1-3 1-3 1 2 2 3 1 30 2.10 Garcia 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 7 4.62

Inherited runners-scored_Rios 3-0, Garcia 3-1. WP_Dominguez.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T_3:43. A_33,753 (43,647).

