The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Dodgers 7, Phillies 6

July 23, 2018 11:05 pm
 
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Pederson lf 4 2 2 1 1 1 .256
Machado 3b 5 1 1 0 0 2 .316
Muncy 1b 3 1 2 2 1 0 .279
Grandal c 4 1 1 1 1 0 .255
Kemp rf 4 0 2 1 1 2 .318
Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bellinger cf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .242
Taylor ss 3 1 2 1 1 0 .258
Utley 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .236
Stripling p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .077
Rosscup p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Forsythe ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .217
Chargois p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Hudson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Alexander p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
d-Verdugo ph-rf 0 1 0 0 1 0 .265
Totals 35 7 10 6 6 8
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Santana 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .209
Hoskins lf 4 1 1 3 0 1 .252
Herrera cf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .280
Williams rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .248
Franco 3b 4 2 3 2 0 0 .272
Kingery ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .234
Plouffe 2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Rios p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Walding ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Davis p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Hernandez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .270
Hunter p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dominguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Knapp ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .239
Alfaro c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .252
Eflin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .174
Valentin 2b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .188
Totals 35 6 8 6 0 12
Los Angeles 210 100 102—7 10 1
Philadelphia 010 040 001—6 8 0

a-struck out for Rios in the 5th. b-struck out for Rosscup in the 6th. c-grounded out for Davis in the 6th. d-walked for Alexander in the 9th. e-struck out for Garcia in the 9th.

E_Stripling (1). LOB_Los Angeles 8, Philadelphia 2. 2B_Taylor (23), Valentin (5). 3B_Machado (2). HR_Muncy (23), off Eflin; Grandal (14), off Eflin; Taylor (12), off Eflin; Pederson (14), off Rios; Franco (14), off Stripling; Hoskins (17), off Stripling; Herrera (18), off Stripling; Franco (15), off Jansen. RBIs_Pederson (37), Muncy 2 (45), Grandal (48), Kemp (63), Taylor (48), Hoskins 3 (64), Herrera (56), Franco 2 (49). SF_Muncy.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Utley 3); Philadelphia 1 (Kingery). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 6; Philadelphia 1 for 3.

GIDP_Bellinger.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Santana).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Stripling 4 2-3 7 5 5 0 6 99 2.43
Rosscup 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 0.00
Chargois 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 3.91
Hudson 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 4.14
Alexander, W, 2-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 3.15
Jansen, S, 29-32 1 1 1 1 0 2 19 2.42
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Eflin 2 2-3 5 3 3 3 1 75 3.41
Rios 2 1-3 1 1 1 0 3 33 4.91
Davis, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.93
Hunter, BS, 2-3 2 2 1 1 0 2 30 4.50
Dominguez, L, 1-3 1-3 1 2 2 3 1 30 2.10
Garcia 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 7 4.62

Inherited runners-scored_Rios 3-0, Garcia 3-1. WP_Dominguez.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T_3:43. A_33,753 (43,647).

