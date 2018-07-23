Listen Live Sports

Dodgers place Justin Turner on 10-day disabled list

July 23, 2018 5:23 pm
 
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have put infielder Justin Turner on the 10-day disabled because of a strained groin and recalled outfielder Alex Verdugo from Triple-A Oklahoma City before Monday night’s game against the Phillies.

Turner was injured Sunday against Milwaukee. He’s batting .259 with five homers and 20 RBIs for the NL West leaders. Turner made his season debut on May 15 after his left wrist was broken by a pitch in spring training.

Verdugo batted .265 (9 for 34) with four doubles in nine games with the Dodgers earlier this season. He hit .349 with eight homers and 37 RBIs at Triple-A.

