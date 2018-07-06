Listen Live Sports

Dodgers’ top pick won’t sign, will attend Mississippi State

July 6, 2018 10:12 am
 
Right-hander J.T. Ginn says he will not sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers and will instead attend Mississippi State.

The 19-year-old from Brandon High School in Mississippi was selected with the 30th overall pick in last month’s amateur draft, which has a slot value of $2,275,800.

Ginn posted on Instagram , “I had a lot to think about over the last month” and added “after giving it a lot of thought I decided to pursue my lifelong dream of playing college baseball for the Mississippi State Bulldogs!!!”

The deadline for draft picks to sign, unless they have exhausted college eligibility, is 5 p.m. Eastern Friday. Two other first-round selections remained without agreements: right-hander Carter Stewart (selected eighth by Atlanta) and shortstop Matt McLain (25th by Arizona).

Shortstop Brice Turang, taken 21st by Milwaukee, agreed to a $3,411,100 signing bonus, $397,500 above his slot value.

This story has been corrected to show that Turang’s first name is Brice, not Bruce.

