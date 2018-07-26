Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Dolphins begin camp with Ryan Tannehill 2.0 at quarterback

July 26, 2018 2:59 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Tannehill’s left knee brace suggests a new, improved version of the Miami Dolphins quarterback.

When Tannehill took the field Thursday for the first training camp practice, printed on the back of the brace were the words: “TANNEHILL 2.0.”

Tannehill says he has so many braces, that’s how it was labeled.

He hasn’t played in 19 months. He missed the entire 2017 season when he tore his ACL in training camp. A serious injury to the same knee forced him to miss the final four games in 2016.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Tannehill wasn’t limited during offseason drills and says he has full confidence in his knee.

___

More AP NFL: http://pro32.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington