Dolphins begin camp with Ryan Tannehill 2.0 at quarterback

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Tannehill’s left knee brace suggests a new, improved version of the Miami Dolphins quarterback.

When Tannehill took the field Thursday for the first training camp practice, printed on the back of the brace were the words: “TANNEHILL 2.0.”

Tannehill says he has so many braces, that’s how it was labeled.

He hasn’t played in 19 months. He missed the entire 2017 season when he tore his ACL in training camp. A serious injury to the same knee forced him to miss the final four games in 2016.

Tannehill wasn’t limited during offseason drills and says he has full confidence in his knee.

