Dominican Summer League

July 13, 2018 7:02 pm
 
All Times EDT
Boca Chica Baseball City
W L Pct. GB
Orioles (Orioles) 24 12 .667
Diamondbacks1 (Diamondbacks) 23 13 .639 1
Padres (Padres) 21 15 .583 3
Blue Jays (Blue Jays) 20 16 .556 4
Reds (Reds) 15 21 .417 9
White Sox (White Sox) 5 31 .139 19
Boca Chica North
W L Pct. GB
Rays2 (Rays) 24 12 .667
Rangers1 (Rangers) 23 13 .639 1
Dodgers Guerrero (Dodgers) 19 14 .576
Pirates1 (Pirates) 17 19 .472 7
Cubs1 (Cubs) 17 19 .472 7
Red Sox2 (Red Sox) 16 20 .444 8
Indians (Indians) 14 22 .389 10
Indians/Brewers (Indians/Brewers) 11 22 .333 11½
Boca Chica North East
W L Pct. GB
Mariners (Mariners) 24 12 .667
Giants (Giants) 21 14 .600
Colorado (Rockies) 20 15 .571
Tigers2 (Tigers) 19 16 .543
Pirates2 (Pirates) 14 21 .400
Royals2 (Royals) 8 28 .222 16
Boca Chica North West
W L Pct. GB
Rays1 (Rays) 25 11 .694
Royals1 (Royals) 21 14 .600
Dodgers Robinson (Dodgers) 20 16 .556 5
Marlins (Marlins) 18 17 .514
Red Sox1 (Red Sox) 18 18 .500 7
Astros (Astros) 15 21 .417 10
Athletics (Athletics) 15 21 .417 10
Braves (Braves) 11 25 .306 14
Boca Chica San Pedro de Macoris
W L Pct. GB
Rangers2 (Rangers) 21 14 .600
Phillies White (Phillies) 21 14 .600
Brewers (Brewers) 21 14 .600
Cardinals Red (Cardinals) 20 16 .556
Mets2 (Mets) 17 19 .472
Diamondbacks2 (Diamondbacks) 15 21 .417
Tigers1 (Tigers) 14 22 .389
Cubs2 (Cubs) 13 22 .371 8
Boca Chica South
W L Pct. GB
Twins (Twins) 25 11 .694
Cardinals Blue (Cardinals) 24 12 .667 1
Mets1 (Mets) 21 15 .583 4
Nationals (Nationals) 19 17 .528 6
Yankees (Yankees) 16 20 .444 9
Rockies (Rockies) 14 22 .389 11
Phillies Red (Phillies) 13 23 .361 12
Angels (Angels) 12 24 .333 13

Friday’s Games

Braves 5, Astros 1

Red Sox1 4, Athletics 3, 11 innings

Blue Jays 14, White Sox 9

Cardinals Blue 4, Nationals 1

Rays2 9, Dodgers Guerrero 2

Cubs1 3, Indians/Brewers 0

Padres 11, Orioles 2

Phillies Red 14, Rockies 7

Rangers1 9, Indians 3

Pirates1 4, Red Sox2 3

Diamondbacks1 9, Reds 5

Dodgers Robinson 7, Royals1 6, 12 innings

Rangers2 11, Tigers1 7

Twins 7, Mets1 1

Yankees 5, Angels 3, 10 innings

Rays1 7, Marlins 1

Brewers 10, Mets2 2

Phillies White 10, Cubs2 3

Giants at Tigers2, 10:30 a.m.

Colorado 4, Royals2 1

Mariners 7, Pirates2 6

Cardinals Red 7, Diamondbacks2 4

Saturday’s Games

No games scheduled

Sunday’s Games

DSL AL All-Stars at DSL NL All-Stars, 10:30 a.m.

