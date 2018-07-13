Dominican Summer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Boca Chica Baseball City W L Pct. GB Orioles (Orioles) 24 12 .667 — Diamondbacks1 (Diamondbacks) 23 13 .639 1 Padres (Padres) 21 15 .583 3 Blue Jays (Blue Jays) 20 16 .556 4 Reds (Reds) 15 21 .417 9 White Sox (White Sox) 5 31 .139 19 Boca Chica North W L Pct. GB Rays2 (Rays) 24 12 .667 — Rangers1 (Rangers) 23 13 .639 1 Dodgers Guerrero (Dodgers) 19 14 .576 3½ Pirates1 (Pirates) 17 19 .472 7 Cubs1 (Cubs) 17 19 .472 7 Red Sox2 (Red Sox) 16 20 .444 8 Indians (Indians) 14 22 .389 10 Indians/Brewers (Indians/Brewers) 11 22 .333 11½ Boca Chica North East W L Pct. GB Mariners (Mariners) 24 12 .667 — Giants (Giants) 21 14 .600 2½ Colorado (Rockies) 20 15 .571 3½ Tigers2 (Tigers) 19 16 .543 4½ Pirates2 (Pirates) 14 21 .400 9½ Royals2 (Royals) 8 28 .222 16 Boca Chica North West W L Pct. GB Rays1 (Rays) 25 11 .694 — Royals1 (Royals) 21 14 .600 3½ Dodgers Robinson (Dodgers) 20 16 .556 5 Marlins (Marlins) 18 17 .514 6½ Red Sox1 (Red Sox) 18 18 .500 7 Astros (Astros) 15 21 .417 10 Athletics (Athletics) 15 21 .417 10 Braves (Braves) 11 25 .306 14 Boca Chica San Pedro de Macoris W L Pct. GB Rangers2 (Rangers) 21 14 .600 — Phillies White (Phillies) 21 14 .600 — Brewers (Brewers) 21 14 .600 — Cardinals Red (Cardinals) 20 16 .556 1½ Mets2 (Mets) 17 19 .472 4½ Diamondbacks2 (Diamondbacks) 15 21 .417 6½ Tigers1 (Tigers) 14 22 .389 7½ Cubs2 (Cubs) 13 22 .371 8 Boca Chica South W L Pct. GB Twins (Twins) 25 11 .694 — Cardinals Blue (Cardinals) 24 12 .667 1 Mets1 (Mets) 21 15 .583 4 Nationals (Nationals) 19 17 .528 6 Yankees (Yankees) 16 20 .444 9 Rockies (Rockies) 14 22 .389 11 Phillies Red (Phillies) 13 23 .361 12 Angels (Angels) 12 24 .333 13

___

Friday’s Games

Braves 5, Astros 1

Red Sox1 4, Athletics 3, 11 innings

Blue Jays 14, White Sox 9

Advertisement

Cardinals Blue 4, Nationals 1

Rays2 9, Dodgers Guerrero 2

Cubs1 3, Indians/Brewers 0

Padres 11, Orioles 2

Phillies Red 14, Rockies 7

Rangers1 9, Indians 3

Pirates1 4, Red Sox2 3

Diamondbacks1 9, Reds 5

Dodgers Robinson 7, Royals1 6, 12 innings

Rangers2 11, Tigers1 7

Twins 7, Mets1 1

Yankees 5, Angels 3, 10 innings

Rays1 7, Marlins 1

Brewers 10, Mets2 2

Phillies White 10, Cubs2 3

Giants at Tigers2, 10:30 a.m.

Colorado 4, Royals2 1

Mariners 7, Pirates2 6

Cardinals Red 7, Diamondbacks2 4

Saturday’s Games

No games scheduled

Sunday’s Games

DSL AL All-Stars at DSL NL All-Stars, 10:30 a.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.