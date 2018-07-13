Dominican Summer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Boca Chica Baseball City
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Orioles (Orioles)
|24
|12
|.667
|—
|Diamondbacks1 (Diamondbacks)
|23
|13
|.639
|1
|Padres (Padres)
|21
|15
|.583
|3
|Blue Jays (Blue Jays)
|20
|16
|.556
|4
|Reds (Reds)
|15
|21
|.417
|9
|White Sox (White Sox)
|5
|31
|.139
|19
|Boca Chica North
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rays2 (Rays)
|24
|12
|.667
|—
|Rangers1 (Rangers)
|23
|13
|.639
|1
|Dodgers Guerrero (Dodgers)
|19
|14
|.576
|3½
|Pirates1 (Pirates)
|17
|19
|.472
|7
|Cubs1 (Cubs)
|17
|19
|.472
|7
|Red Sox2 (Red Sox)
|16
|20
|.444
|8
|Indians (Indians)
|14
|22
|.389
|10
|Indians/Brewers (Indians/Brewers)
|11
|22
|.333
|11½
|Boca Chica North East
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Mariners (Mariners)
|24
|12
|.667
|—
|Giants (Giants)
|21
|14
|.600
|2½
|Colorado (Rockies)
|20
|15
|.571
|3½
|Tigers2 (Tigers)
|19
|16
|.543
|4½
|Pirates2 (Pirates)
|14
|21
|.400
|9½
|Royals2 (Royals)
|8
|28
|.222
|16
|Boca Chica North West
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rays1 (Rays)
|25
|11
|.694
|—
|Royals1 (Royals)
|21
|14
|.600
|3½
|Dodgers Robinson (Dodgers)
|20
|16
|.556
|5
|Marlins (Marlins)
|18
|17
|.514
|6½
|Red Sox1 (Red Sox)
|18
|18
|.500
|7
|Astros (Astros)
|15
|21
|.417
|10
|Athletics (Athletics)
|15
|21
|.417
|10
|Braves (Braves)
|11
|25
|.306
|14
|Boca Chica San Pedro de Macoris
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rangers2 (Rangers)
|21
|14
|.600
|—
|Phillies White (Phillies)
|21
|14
|.600
|—
|Brewers (Brewers)
|21
|14
|.600
|—
|Cardinals Red (Cardinals)
|20
|16
|.556
|1½
|Mets2 (Mets)
|17
|19
|.472
|4½
|Diamondbacks2 (Diamondbacks)
|15
|21
|.417
|6½
|Tigers1 (Tigers)
|14
|22
|.389
|7½
|Cubs2 (Cubs)
|13
|22
|.371
|8
|Boca Chica South
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Twins (Twins)
|25
|11
|.694
|—
|Cardinals Blue (Cardinals)
|24
|12
|.667
|1
|Mets1 (Mets)
|21
|15
|.583
|4
|Nationals (Nationals)
|19
|17
|.528
|6
|Yankees (Yankees)
|16
|20
|.444
|9
|Rockies (Rockies)
|14
|22
|.389
|11
|Phillies Red (Phillies)
|13
|23
|.361
|12
|Angels (Angels)
|12
|24
|.333
|13
___
Braves 5, Astros 1
Red Sox1 4, Athletics 3, 11 innings
Blue Jays 14, White Sox 9
Cardinals Blue 4, Nationals 1
Rays2 9, Dodgers Guerrero 2
Cubs1 3, Indians/Brewers 0
Padres 11, Orioles 2
Phillies Red 14, Rockies 7
Rangers1 9, Indians 3
Pirates1 4, Red Sox2 3
Diamondbacks1 9, Reds 5
Dodgers Robinson 7, Royals1 6, 12 innings
Rangers2 11, Tigers1 7
Twins 7, Mets1 1
Yankees 5, Angels 3, 10 innings
Rays1 7, Marlins 1
Brewers 10, Mets2 2
Phillies White 10, Cubs2 3
Giants at Tigers2, 10:30 a.m.
Colorado 4, Royals2 1
Mariners 7, Pirates2 6
Cardinals Red 7, Diamondbacks2 4
No games scheduled
DSL AL All-Stars at DSL NL All-Stars, 10:30 a.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.