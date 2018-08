Dominican Summer League

By The Associated Press

At A Glance All Times EDT Boca Chica Baseball City W L Pct. GB Orioles (Orioles) 21 10 .677 — Diamondbacks1 (Diamondbacks) 19 12 .613 2 Padres (Padres) 18 13 .581 3 Blue Jays (Blue Jays) 17 14 .548 4 Reds (Reds) 13 18 .419 8 White Sox (White Sox) 5 26 .161 16 Boca Chica North W L Pct. GB Rays2 (Rays) 20 11 .645 — Dodgers Guerrero (Dodgers) 19 11 .633 ½ Rangers1 (Rangers) 19 12 .613 1 Red Sox2 (Red Sox) 15 16 .484 5 Pirates1 (Pirates) 14 17 .452 6 Cubs1 (Cubs) 13 18 .419 7 Indians (Indians) 12 19 .387 8 Indians/Brewers (Indians/Brewers) 11 19 .367 8½ Boca Chica North East W L Pct. GB Giants (Giants) 20 11 .645 — Mariners (Mariners) 20 11 .645 — Colorado (Rockies) 17 14 .548 3 Tigers2 (Tigers) 16 15 .516 4 Pirates2 (Pirates) 13 18 .419 7 Royals2 (Royals) 7 24 .226 13 Boca Chica North West W L Pct. GB Rays1 (Rays) 22 9 .710 — Royals1 (Royals) 20 10 .667 1½ Dodgers Robinson (Dodgers) 16 15 .516 6 Marlins (Marlins) 15 15 .500 6½ Red Sox1 (Red Sox) 15 16 .484 7 Athletics (Athletics) 14 17 .452 8 Astros (Astros) 12 19 .387 10 Braves (Braves) 9 22 .290 13 Boca Chica San Pedro de Macoris W L Pct. GB Brewers (Brewers) 19 11 .633 — Rangers2 (Rangers) 18 12 .600 1 Cardinals Red (Cardinals) 17 14 .548 2½ Phillies White (Phillies) 16 14 .533 3 Mets2 (Mets) 15 16 .484 4½ Diamondbacks2 (Diamondbacks) 14 17 .452 5½ Tigers1 (Tigers) 12 19 .387 7½ Cubs2 (Cubs) 11 19 .367 8 Boca Chica South W L Pct. GB Cardinals Blue (Cardinals) 21 10 .677 — Twins (Twins) 21 10 .677 — Nationals (Nationals) 19 12 .613 2 Mets1 (Mets) 18 13 .581 3 Yankees (Yankees) 14 17 .452 7 Rockies (Rockies) 13 18 .419 8 Phillies Red (Phillies) 9 22 .290 12 Angels (Angels) 9 22 .290 12

Monday’s Games

Athletics at Braves, 10:30 a.m.

Cardinals Blue at Phillies Red, 10:30 a.m.

Dodgers Robinson at Marlins, 10:30 a.m.

Indians/Brewers at Rays2, 10:30 a.m.

Mets1 at Rockies, 10:30 a.m.

Orioles at Diamondbacks1, 10:30 a.m.

Padres at White Sox, 10:30 a.m.

Pirates1 at Indians, 10:30 a.m.

Rangers1 at Dodgers Guerrero, 10:30 a.m.

Red Sox2 at Cubs1, 10:30 a.m.

Reds at Blue Jays, 10:30 a.m.

Royals1 at Red Sox1, 10:30 a.m.

Tigers1 at Mets2, 10:30 a.m.

Yankees at Twins, 10:30 a.m.

Nationals at Angels, 10:30 a.m.

Rays1 at Astros, 10:30 a.m.

Cubs2 at Brewers, 10:30 a.m.

Diamondbacks2 at Rangers2, 10:30 a.m.

Giants at Royals2, 10:30 a.m.

Mariners at Tigers2, 10:30 a.m.

Colorado at Pirates2, 10:30 a.m.

Phillies White at Cardinals Red, 10:30 a.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Royals1 at Marlins, 9 a.m.

Phillies White at Brewers, 9 a.m.

Athletics at Astros, 10:30 a.m.

Blue Jays at Diamondbacks1, 10:30 a.m.

Cardinals Blue at Angels, 10:30 a.m.

Dodgers Robinson at Braves, 10:30 a.m.

Indians/Brewers at Dodgers Guerrero, 10:30 a.m.

Orioles at White Sox, 10:30 a.m.

Pirates1 at Rays2, 10:30 a.m.

Rangers1 at Cubs1, 10:30 a.m.

Red Sox2 at Indians, 10:30 a.m.

Reds at Padres, 10:30 a.m.

Rockies at Twins, 10:30 a.m.

Royals1 at Marlins, 10:30 a.m.

Yankees at Phillies Red, 10:30 a.m.

Nationals at Mets1, 10:30 a.m.

Rays1 at Red Sox1, 10:30 a.m.

Cubs2 at Rangers2, 10:30 a.m.

Phillies White at Brewers, 10:30 a.m.

Diamondbacks2 at Tigers1, 10:30 a.m.

Giants at Colorado, 10:30 a.m.

Mariners at Royals2, 10:30 a.m.

Mets2 at Cardinals Red, 10:30 a.m.

Tigers2 at Pirates2, 10:30 a.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Braves at Dodgers Robinson, Game 1, 9 a.m.

Braves at Dodgers Robinson, Game 2, TBD

Tigers1 at Diamondbacks2, Game 1, 9 a.m.

Tigers1 at Diamondbacks2, Game 2, TBD

Angels at Cardinals Blue, 10:30 a.m.

Astros at Athletics, 10:30 a.m.

Brewers at Phillies White, 10:30 a.m.

Cubs1 at Rangers1, 10:30 a.m.

Diamondbacks1 at Blue Jays, 10:30 a.m.

Dodgers Guerrero at Indians/Brewers, 10:30 a.m.

Indians at Red Sox2, 10:30 a.m.

Marlins at Royals1, 10:30 a.m.

Mets1 at Nationals, 10:30 a.m.

Padres at Reds, 10:30 a.m.

Phillies Red at Yankees, 10:30 a.m.

Red Sox1 at Rays1, 10:30 a.m.

Twins at Rockies, 10:30 a.m.

White Sox at Orioles, 10:30 a.m.

Rangers2 at Cubs2, 10:30 a.m.

Rays2 at Pirates1, 10:30 a.m.

Cardinals Red at Mets2, 10:30 a.m.

Royals2 at Mariners, 10:30 a.m.

Colorado at Giants, 10:30 a.m.

Pirates2 at Tigers2, 10:30 a.m.

