Doolittle’s foot sore in setback, no timetable for return

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nationals All-Star closer Sean Doolittle experienced soreness in his left foot when throwing off a mound and does not have a timetable for his return.

Doolittle has not pitched in a game since July 6 due to toe inflammation. He threw off a mound Friday and had an MRI the following day that revealed a stress reaction, comparable to a bone bruise, in the bridge of his foot.

He was wearing a walking boot on Sunday. The 31-year-old right-hander says he thinks his recovery time will be measured in weeks, not months.

Doolittle is 3-2 with a 1.45 ERA and has converted 22 of 23 save chances.

Advertisement

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.