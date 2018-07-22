Listen Live Sports

Doolittle’s foot sore in setback, no timetable for return

July 22, 2018 1:06 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Nationals All-Star closer Sean Doolittle experienced soreness in his left foot when throwing off a mound and does not have a timetable for his return.

Doolittle has not pitched in a game since July 6 due to toe inflammation. He threw off a mound Friday and had an MRI the following day that revealed a stress reaction, comparable to a bone bruise, in the bridge of his foot.

He was wearing a walking boot on Sunday. The 31-year-old right-hander says he thinks his recovery time will be measured in weeks, not months.

Doolittle is 3-2 with a 1.45 ERA and has converted 22 of 23 save chances.

