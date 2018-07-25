Listen Live Sports

Dream beat Sparks 81-71 for franchise-best 8th straight win

July 25, 2018 12:42 am
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Angel McCoughtry scored 15 of her 19 points in the first half and the Atlanta Dream beat the Los Angeles Sparks 81-71 on Tuesday night for their franchise-best eighth straight victory.

Tiffany Hayes split a double team and made a floater in the lane to give Atlanta a 73-67 lead. On the Dream’s next possession, McCoughtry hit a turnaround jumper to cap a 13-2 run.

Brittney Sykes added 13 points for Atlanta (16-9) and Hayes finished with 12 on 5-of-13 shooting. Elizabeth Williams also had 12 points.

Chelsea Gray scored 18 points for Los Angeles (15-11), which has lost five straight games at home. Candace Parker had 17 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Nneka Ogwumike missed her third straight game with an illness and Alana Beard did not play due to a groin injury.

San Antonio Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan sat courtside.

