The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Dream continue hot shooting, beat Fever 98-74

July 14, 2018 12:33 am
 
ATLANTA (AP) — Tiffany Hayes had 16 points, and the balanced Atlanta Dream beat the Indiana Fever 98-74 on Friday night for their third consecutive victory.

Atlanta (11-9) had seven players score in double figures. Elizabeth Williams and Brittney Sykes scored 14 points apiece. Angel McCoughtry, Jessica Breland, Alex Bentley and Damiris Dantas each had 10.

Erica Wheeler’s 3-pointer gave Indiana a 20-10 lead with two minutes left in the first quarter. But the Fever missed 10 of their next 12 field-goal attempts as the Dream went on a 36-6 run capped by Jessica Breland’s jumper with a minute left in the first half.

The Dream tied their season high for points in a quarter with 30 in the second, and then outscored Indiana 33-25 in the third.

Tiffany Mitchell led the Fever (2-19) with 17 points and Wheeler finished with 15.

Atlanta, which shot 60 percent from the field in its 106-89 win over Washington on Wednesday, shot 56.9 percent against the Fever. The Dream have won four of five overall.

