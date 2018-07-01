Dream-Fever, Box

ATLANTA (87)

Breland 1-6 0-0 2, McCoughtry 7-13 1-1 15, McGee-Stafford 6-7 1-1 13, Montgomery 3-8 3-3 10, Sykes 7-12 3-4 20, Billings 1-3 0-0 2, Clarendon 0-4 0-0 0, Dantas 2-5 0-0 4, Dietrick 0-0 0-0 0, Hayes 7-9 5-5 19, Williams 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 35-70 13-14 87.

INDIANA (83)

Achonwa 6-10 4-6 16, Dupree 8-12 1-1 17, K.Mitchell 1-8 1-2 3, T.Mitchell 2-8 2-2 6, Vivians 8-12 6-6 27, Alexander 0-1 0-0 0, McCall 1-3 0-0 2, Taylor 0-2 0-0 0, Wheeler 4-10 4-4 12. Totals 30-66 18-21 83.

Atlanta 30 20 16 21—87 Indiana 22 11 27 23—83

3-Point Goals_Atlanta 4-9 (Sykes 3-4, Montgomery 1-3, Clarendon 0-1, McCoughtry 0-1), Indiana 5-14 (Vivians 5-7, Wheeler 0-1, Taylor 0-1, T.Mitchell 0-2, K.Mitchell 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Atlanta 33 (Hayes, Billings 6), Indiana 30 (Dupree, Vivians 7). Assists_Atlanta 23 (Sykes 7), Indiana 20 (K.Mitchell 4). Total Fouls_Atlanta 19, Indiana 14. Technicals_Atlanta coach Dream (Defensive three second), McCoughtry, Achonwa, Wheeler. A_5,277 (18,165).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.