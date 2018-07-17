Dream-Sun, Box

ATLANTA (86)

Breland 3-8 1-2 7, E.Williams 6-7 4-5 16, Hayes 5-12 7-9 18, Montgomery 2-5 1-1 6, Sykes 4-10 2-2 11, Bentley 0-6 0-0 0, Billings 1-3 2-2 4, McCoughtry 9-14 4-4 24, McGee-Stafford 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-65 21-25 86.

CONNECTICUT (83)

A.Thomas 5-11 2-4 12, C.Williams 4-10 0-0 8, J.Thomas 5-18 0-0 11, Ogwumike 5-7 0-0 10, Stricklen 2-6 0-0 6, Banham 5-10 2-2 15, Clarendon 1-6 0-0 2, J.Jones 7-10 4-5 19, Tuck 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-78 8-11 83.

Atlanta 16 19 23 28—86 Connecticut 20 22 18 23—83

3-Point Goals_Atlanta 5-14 (McCoughtry 2-3, Sykes 1-2, Hayes 1-3, Montgomery 1-4, Bentley 0-2), Connecticut 7-20 (Banham 3-6, Stricklen 2-5, J.Jones 1-3, J.Thomas 1-4, C.Williams 0-1, Clarendon 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Atlanta 37 (Breland 11), Connecticut 39 (A.Thomas 10). Assists_Atlanta 13 (McCoughtry, Breland 4), Connecticut 18 (J.Thomas 6). Total Fouls_Atlanta 14, Connecticut 21. Technicals_Atlanta coach Nicki Collen, Sykes, Connecticut coach Curt Miller. A_5,555 (9,323).

