Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Dynamo goalkeeper Deric reinstated following suspension

July 5, 2018 8:28 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Houston Dynamo goalkeeper Tyler Deric has been reinstated by Major League Soccer more than eight months after his arrest on misdemeanor assault charges in a domestic case.

Deric, who was the reigning MLS Player of the Month at the time of his arrest last October, missed 19 games while he was suspended. The 29-year-old entered into a plea agreement with the Harris County District Attorney and will have his charges dismissed if he completes a yearlong diversion program.

His reinstatement by MLS is subject to continued compliance with his legal agreement.

The Dynamo secured their first playoff berth since 2013 last year, in part thanks to the play of Deric — who allowed only one goal in the final month before his suspension.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington