Dynamo-Rapids, Sums

Dynamo-Rapids

July 14, 2018
 
Houston 0 0—0
Colorado 0 0—0

First half_None.

Second half_None.

Goalies_Houston, Joe Willis; Colorado, Tim Howard.

Yellow Cards_Smith, Colorado, 27th; Ceren, Houston, 85th.

Referee_Ted Unkel. Assistant Referees_Kyle Atkins, Jose Da Silva. 4th Official_Daniel Radford.

A_14,327 (18,061)

Lineups

Houston_Joe Willis; Leonardo, Kevin Garcia, Adam Lundqvist, Adolfo Machado, Jared Watts; Eric Alexander, Luis Gil (Mauro Manotas, 58th), Tomas Martinez (Darwin Ceren, 70th), Memo Rodriguez; Romell Quioto (Alberth Elis, 46th).

Colorado_Tim Howard; Edgar Castillo, Kortne Ford, Axel Sjoberg, Tommy Smith, Danny Wilson; Johan Blomberg (Shkelzen Gashi, 69th), Sam Nicholson, Jack Price; Dominique Badji (Yannick Boli, 87th), Giles Barnes (Jack McBean, 52nd).

