Dynamo-Timbers, Sums

Houston 1 0—1 Portland 1 1—2

First half_1, Portland, Blanco, 6 (Powell), 7th minute. 2, Houston, Quioto, 4 (Elis), 12th.

Second half_3, Portland, Adi, 3 (Valeri), 80th.

Goalies_Houston, Joe Willis; Portland, Jeff Attinella.

Yellow Cards_Powell, Portland, 9th; Elis, Houston, 17th; Asprilla, Portland, 17th; Watts, Houston, 26th; Blanco, Portland, 39th.

Referee_Nima Saghafi. Assistant Referees_Adam Garner, Eric Weisbrod. 4th Official_Baldomero Toledo.

Lineups

Houston_Joe Willis; Leonardo, DaMarcus Beasley, Adolfo Machado, Jared Watts; Eric Alexander (Arturo Alvarez, 85th), Boniek Garcia, Tomas Martinez (Memo Rodriguez, 60th), Andrew Wenger; Alberth Elis, Romell Quioto (Luis Gil, 74th).

Portland_Jeff Attinella; Julio Cascante, Larrys Mabiala, Alvas Powell, Zarek Valentin; Sebastian Blanco, Diego Chara, Lawrence Olum, Andy Polo, Diego Valeri (Andres Flores, 92nd); Dairon Asprilla (Fanendo Adi, 75th).

