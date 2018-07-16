Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Eagles QB Wentz weds girlfriend in lakeside ceremony

July 16, 2018 5:58 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PERKASIE, Pa. (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz married his longtime girlfriend Maddie Oberg in a lakeside ceremony that thrilled some fans in boats.

The two were wed at the Lake House Inn in Bucks County on Sunday, and kayakers and canoers on Lake Nockamixon were treated to a waterside view of the nuptials.

Christy Stack posted on Facebook that she was able to hear the vows from her boat, and after the officiant said “you may kiss the bride” a man in a nearby kayak did the Eagles chant.

Wentz posted photos of the event on Twitter under the hashtag #WentzUponATime.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

He wrote it was “such a blessing” to marry his best friend and adds “it was an incredible day and God has his fingerprints all over our story.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Lifestyle News Sports News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington