England-Colombia Sums

Moscow

England 0 1 0—1 Colombia 0 1 0—1 England won 4-3 on penalty kicks.

First half_None.

Second half_1, England, Harry Kane, 57th minute; 2, Colombia, Yerry Mina, 90th.

Extra time_None.

Shootout_England 4 (Harry Kane G, Marcus Rashford G, Jordan Henderson NG, Kieran Trippier G, Eric Dier G); Colombia 3 (Radamel Falcao G, Juan Cuadrado G, Luis Muriel G, Mateus Uribe NG, Carlos Bacca NG).

Shots_England 16, Colombia 14.

Shots On Goal_England 2, Colombia 4.

Yellow Cards_England, Jordan Henderson, 56th; Jesse Lingard, 69th. Colombia, Wilmar Barrios, 41st; Santiago Arias, 52nd; Carlos Sanchez, 54th; Radamel Falcao, 63rd; Carlos Bacca, 64th; Juan Cuadrado, 118th.

Offsides_England 2, Colombia 1.

Fouls Committed_England 13, Colombia 23.

Corner Kicks_England 7, Colombia 2.

Referee_Mark Geiger, USA. Assistant Referees_Joe Fletcher, Canada; Frank Anderson, USA; Danny Makkelie, Netherlands. 4th Official_Matthew Conger, New Zealand.

A_44,190.

Lineups

England: Jack Butland, Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Gary Cahill, Phil Jones, Harry Maguire, Danny Rose, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker (Marcus Rashford, 113th), Ashley Young (Danny Rose, 102nd); Dele Alli (Eric Dier, 81st), Eric Dier, Jordan Henderson, Jesse Lingard, Ruben Loftus-Cheek; Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Raheem Sterling (Jamie Vardy, 88th), Jamie Vardy, Danny Welbeck.

Colombia: Jose Cuadrado, David Ospina, Camilo Vargas; Santiago Arias (Cristian Zapata, 116th), Farid Diaz, Yerry Mina, Johan Mojica, Oscar Murillo, Davinson Sanchez, Cristian Zapata; Abel Aguilar, Wilmar Barrios, Juan Cuadrado, Jefferson Lerma (Carlos Bacca, 62nd), Juan Quintero (Luis Muriel, 88th), Carlos Sanchez (Mateus Uribe, 79th), Mateus Uribe; Carlos Bacca, Radamel Falcao, Jose Izquierdo, Luis Muriel.

