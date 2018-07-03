Listen Live Sports

England Penalty Kick History

July 3, 2018
 
History of games involving England in major tournaments that were decided by penalty kicks (WC-World Cup; EC-European Championship):

(Won 2, Lost 6)

2018 WC R16 beat Colombia 4-3 after 1-1 draw

2012 EC QF lost to Italy 4-2 after 0-0 draw

2006 WC QF lost to Portugal 3-1 after 0-0 draw

2004 EC QF lost to Portugal 6-5 after 2-2 draw

1998 WC R16 lost to Argentina 4-3 after 2-2 draw

1996 EC SF lost to Germany 6-5 after 1-1 draw

1996 EC QF beat Spain 4-2 after 0-0 draw

1990 WC SF lost to West Germany 4-3 after after 1-1 draw

