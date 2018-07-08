F1 British Grand Prix Results

Sunday At Silverstone Circuit Silverstone, England Lap length: 3.66 miles

1. Sebastian Vettel, Germany, Ferrari, 52 laps, 1:27:29.784, 25 points.

2. Lewis Hamilton, Britain, Mercedes, 52, +2.264 behind, 18.

3. Kimi Raikkonen, Finland, Ferrari, 52, +3.652, 15.

4. Valtteri Bottas, Finland, Mercedes, 52, +8.883, 12.

5. Daniel Ricciardo, Australia, Red Bull Racing Tag Heuer, 52, +9.500, 10.

6. Nico Hulkenberg, Germany, Renault, 52, +28.220, 8.

7. Esteban Ocon, France, Force India Mercedes, 52, +29.930, 6.

8. Fernando Alonso, Spain, McLaren Renault, 52, +31.115, 4.

9. Kevin Magnussen, Denmark, Haas Ferrari, 52, +33.188, 2.

10. Pierre Gasly, France, Scuderia Toro Rosso Honda, 52, +34.129, 1.

11. Sergio Perez, Mexico, Force India Mercedes, 52, +34.708.

12. Stoffel Vandoorne, Belgium, McLaren Renault, 52, +35.774.

13. Lance Stroll, Canada, Williams Mercedes, 52, +38.106.

14. Sergey Sirotkin, Russia, Williams Mercedes, 52, +48.113.

15. Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull Racing Tag Heuer, 46, did not finish.

Not classified

Romain Grosjean, France, Haas Ferrari, 37, did not finish.

Carlos Sainz, Spain, Renault, 37, did not finish.

Marcus Ericsson, Sweden, Sauber Ferrari, 31, did not finish.

Charles Leclerc, Monaco, Sauber Ferrari, 18, did not finish.

Brendon Hartley, New Zealand, Scuderia Toro Rosso Honda, 1, did not finish.

Driver Standings

1. Sebastian Vettel, 171

2. Lewis Hamilton, 163

3. Kimi Raikkonen, 116

4. Daniel Ricciardo, 106

5. Valtteri Bottas, 104

6. Max Verstappen, 93

7. Nico Hulkenberg, 42

8. Fernando Alonso, 40

9. Kevin Magnussen, 39

10. Carlos Sainz, 28

11. Esteban Ocon, 25

12. Sergio Perez, 23

13. Pierre Gasly, 19

14. Charles Leclerc, 13

15. Romain Grosjean, 12

16. Stoffel Vandoorne, 8

17. Lance Stroll, 4

18. Marcus Ericsson, 3

19. Brendon Hartley, 1

Manufacturers Standings

1. Ferrari, 287

2. Mercedes GP, 267

3. Red Bull Racing Tag Heuer, 199

4. Renault, 70

5. Haas Ferrari, 51

6. Force India Mercedes, 48

7. McLaren Renault, 48

8. Scuderia Toro Rosso Honda, 20

9. Sauber Ferrari, 16

10. Williams Mercedes, 4

