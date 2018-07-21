F1-German Grand Prix Lineup

Saturday; Race: Sunday At Hockenheim Ring Hockenheim, Germany Lap length: 2.82 miles Third Session

1. Sebastian Vettel, Germany, Ferrari, 1:11.212.

2. Valtteri Bottas, Finland, Mercedes GP, 1:11.416.

3. Kimi Raikkonen, Finland, Ferrari, 1:11.547.

4. Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull, 1:11.822.

5. Kevin Magnussen, Denmark, Haas F1, 1:12.200.

6. Romain Grosjean, France, Haas F1, 1:12.544.

7. Nico Hulkenberg, Germany, Renault, 1:12.560.

8. Carlos Sainz, Spain, Renault, 1:12.692.

9. Charles Leclerc, Monaco, Sauber-Ferrari, 1:12.717.

10. Sergio Perez, Mexico, Force India, 1:12.774.

Eliminated after second session

11. Fernando Alonso, Spain, McLaren, 1:13.657.

12. Sergey Sirotkin, Russia, Williams, 1:13.702.

13. Marcus Ericsson, Sweden, Sauber-Ferrari, 1:13.736.

14. Lewis Hamilton, Britain, Mercedes GP, No Time.

15. x-Daniel Ricciardo, Australia, Red Bull, No Time.

Eliminated after first session

16. Esteban Ocon, France, Force India, 1:13.720.

17. Pierre Gasly, France, Scuderia Toro Rosso, 1:13.749.

18. Brendon Hartley, New Zealand, Scuderia Toro Rosso, 1:14.045.

19. Lance Stroll, Canada, Williams, 1:14.206.

20. Stoffel Vandoorne, Belgium, McLaren, 1:14.401.

x-Will start from the back of the grid due to multiple replacement power unit elements.

