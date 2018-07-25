Falcons GM Dimitroff, coach Quinn sign 3-year extensions

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff and coach Dan Quinn, who have led the team to the playoffs the last two seasons, have signed three-year contract extensions.

The deals were announced Wednesday, a day before players report for training camp. Financial terms were not disclosed for the contracts, which will run through the 2022 season.

The new deals for Dimitroff and Quinn will leave the focus for the start of training camp on wide receiver Julio Jones, who is entering the third year of his five-year, $71.5 million contract. Jones has asked to have his deal renegotiated, but the team has said it won’t offer Jones a more lucrative deal this year.

Jones is not expected to report on Thursday for Friday’s opening day of camp. He would be Atlanta’s first training camp holdout since 2009, when receiver Roddy White’s weeklong absence ended with a new $50 million deal.

Dimitroff, hired in 2008, is entering his 11th season. Quinn is 32-21 in his first three seasons.

Owner Arthur Blank said the leadership team of Dimitroff and Quinn “has proven to be as successful as we envisioned back in 2015.”

“I believe continuity in leadership is vital to achieving the highest levels of success in any organization and, with these extensions, we ensure these two leaders will be at the helm of our franchise for years to come,” Blank said in a statement released by the team. “Their shared vision and long view plan has already delivered on a variety of levels and has positioned our team for success into the future.”

The Falcons lost to New England in the Super Bowl following the 2016 regular season before losing to Philadelphia in the divisional round last season.

Dimitroff faces a new challenge with Jones after already reaching an agreement this offseason with quarterback Matt Ryan on a five-year contract extension that could be worth as much as $150 million.

With Ryan and Jones, the Falcons are expected to contend for a third straight playoff appearance.

“I am appreciative of the support and confidence that Arthur continues to show us as we strive to bring a championship to this city and our fans,” Dimitroff said in the statement. “I am excited about where our team is currently as well as the outlook we have for the foreseeable future.”

Jones, 29, caught 88 passes last season for 1,444 yards and three touchdowns. He earned his fifth Pro Bowl selection.

A holdout by Jones could threaten the team-first atmosphere stressed by Quinn as a key to his shared leadership with Dimitroff.

“The partnership we have formed over the last four years has continued to get stronger and our view for how we structure this team has become even more clear,” Quinn said. “We are looking forward to the challenge in front of us, but I could not be more excited about continuing this journey with Thomas and the brotherhood.”

