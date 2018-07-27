Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Falcons left tackle Jake Matthews gets 5-year extension

July 27, 2018 10:50 am
 
< a min read
Share       

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have agreed to a five-year, $75 million contract extension with left tackle Jake Matthews.

The 26-year-old Matthews was the No. 6 overall pick in the 2014 draft. He has started in each of his 63 games while serving the key role of protecting quarterback Matt Ryan.

The deal on Friday is through the 2023 season and comes one day after the team agreed on a contract “adjustment” with wide receiver Julio Jones.

General manager Thomas Dimitroff says the agreement with Jones enabled the team to continue efforts to reach new deals with Matthews, defensive tackle Grady Jarrett and safety Ricardo Allen.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

___

For more AP NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington