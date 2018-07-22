Familia gets win as A’s beat Giants 6-5 in 10 innings

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Jeurys Familia had a difficult time leaving New York, having spent his entire major league career with the Mets.

A win in his Oakland debut made the transition a little easier.

Familia pitched two scoreless innings, Marcus Semien scored from second base on Matt Chapman’s infield chopper in the 10th, and the Athletics beat the San Francisco Giants 6-5 on Sunday.

“I felt good,” Familia said through a translator. “I obviously wasn’t used the last couple days but I felt really comfortable about coming in and doing the job today.”

Familia was acquired Saturday in a trade for two minor leaguers and $1 million in international signing bonus pool allotment. The reliever arrived in Oakland about an hour before the game after catching a 7 a.m. flight.

Familia (5-4) allowed a leadoff single to Austin Slater in the ninth, and then retired his next five batters. Alen Hanson bounced into an inning-ending double play in the ninth.

“Unbelievable,” A’s starter Sean Manaea said. “I remember watching him in the World Series a couple years ago and then watching him on TV today, his stuff’s nasty. I’m super excited to have him.”

An All-Star in 2016, Familia was 4-4 with a 2.88 ERA and 17 saves in 21 chances with the Mets. The 28-year-old right-hander has struck out 44 and walked 14 in 41 appearances covering 42 2/3 innings with New York and Oakland this season.

Leaving the Mets was hard for Familia, but not unexpected.

“I spent 11 years there, six years in the big leagues,” Familia said. “It was really tough to say goodbye to some of those guys. I was prepared mentally. It was tough but I also knew that it was coming.”

Familia had 123 saves with the Mets. In Oakland, he will split closing duties with All-Star Blake Treinen. Treinen was unavailable Sunday after throwing 40 pitches on Saturday.

“What a great first look,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “When you come to a new team first impressions are important and when you pitch the way he did, it makes you feel like part of the team very quickly.”

Khris Davis and Matt Olson each homered twice to help the A’s win the inaugural Bay Bridge series trophy before a third consecutive sellout crowd at the Coliseum.

Semien drew a leadoff walk against Ty Blach (6-6) in the 10th and advanced to second on Stephen Piscotty’s deep flyout to center. After Davis was walked intentionally and Olson flew out, Chapman drove in Semien with an infield single that bounced just past All-Star shortstop Brandon Crawford into left field.

“It was a high enough hop that I thought I could get on the first big hop,” Crawford said. “But it came down a lot steeper than I thought it was going to. That’s what caused me to miss it. I think it did end up hitting my foot.”

Andrew McCutchen homered for San Francisco. Austin Slater collected three hits, Pablo Sandoval had a pinch-hit, two-run single and Nick Hundley added two hits and scored twice.

San Francisco didn’t have a baserunner until the fifth inning and trailed 4-1 before scoring three in the seventh and one in the eighth.

McCutchen homered on a 3-2 pitch from former San Francisco reliever Yusmeiro Petit in the eighth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: 2B Joe Panik (groin) ran before the game.

Athletics: All-Star 2B Jed Lowrie was given the day off after getting hit by a pitch and fouling a ball off his body near the same area Saturday. … OF Chad Pinder is nursing a sore wrist and thumb after stumbling over the leg of Giants infielder Hanson and falling hard to the turf a day earlier. Mark Canha (hamstring) was also rested.

UP NEXT

Giants: Head to Seattle for a two-game series beginning Tuesday. LHP Andrew Suarez (3-6, 3.94 ERA) starts for San Francisco and is winless since June 29.

Athletics: LHP Brett Anderson (1-2, 6.08 ERA) pitches in Texas on Monday in his first start against the Rangers since 2015.

