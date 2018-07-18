Listen Live Sports

FanDuel Group to launch online sports betting and casino

July 18, 2018 11:39 am
 
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — FanDuel Group says it will launch online sports betting and an internet casino, hopefully in time for the start of football season.

FanDuel, which is mostly owned by Ireland-based Paddy Power Betfair, will provide online sports betting with the license of the Meadowlands Racetrack, and internet gambling through its licensing affiliation with Atlantic City’s Golden Nugget casino.

GAN and IGT will provide the technology platform for both.

Sports betting in New Jersey began last month, generating $16.4 million in bets during its first two weeks.

Internet gambling has grown steadily in New Jersey since its November 2013 launch and provides about 10 percent of the Atlantic City casinos’ revenue.

So far, two casinos, the Borgata and the Ocean Resort, and two racetracks, the Meadowlands and Monmouth Park, offer sports betting.

