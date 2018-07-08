Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Father, 4 daughters from New Jersey killed in Delaware crash

July 8, 2018 12:38 pm
 
TOWNSEND, Del. (AP) — A father who died along with his four daughters in a Delaware highway crash was a native of the Philippines and U. S. Navy veteran who settled in New Jersey to raise his family.

Delaware State Police identified the father Sunday as 61-year-old Audie Trinidad of Teaneck, New Jersey.

Police did not identify the minors who died, but news outlets identified the daughters as Kaitlyn, 20; Danna, 17; and Melissa and Allison, 13-year-old twins.

Police say the mother was hospitalized with serious injuries. News outlets identify her as 53-year-old Mary Rose Ballocanag.

The family was returning from a trip to Ocean City, Maryland, Friday on U.S. Route 1 when a pickup truck crossed the median for unknown reasons and hit the minivan and another car.

No charges have been filed.

The Associated Press

