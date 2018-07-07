Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Father, 4 daughters from New Jersey killed in Delaware crash

July 7, 2018 11:12 am
 
< a min read
Share       

TOWNSEND, Del. (AP) — Police say the five people killed Friday in a crash on a Delaware highway were a 61-year-old father from New Jersey and his four daughters.

Delaware State Police on Saturday did not release the names of those killed, but they did say the New Jersey family was from the town of Teaneck and the daughters included a 20-year-old, a 17-year-old and two 13-year-olds.

The 53-year-old mother was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the family was riding in a minivan Friday afternoon on U.S. Route 1 in Townsend when a pickup truck traveling south crossed the median for unknown reasons and hit the northbound minivan and another car.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

The truck driver, a 44-year-old man from East New Market, Maryland, was treated and released from the hospital.

___

Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington