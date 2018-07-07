Father, 4 daughters from New Jersey killed in Delaware crash

TOWNSEND, Del. (AP) — Police say the five people killed Friday in a crash on a Delaware highway were a 61-year-old father from New Jersey and his four daughters.

Delaware State Police on Saturday did not release the names of those killed, but they did say the New Jersey family was from the town of Teaneck and the daughters included a 20-year-old, a 17-year-old and two 13-year-olds.

The 53-year-old mother was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the family was riding in a minivan Friday afternoon on U.S. Route 1 in Townsend when a pickup truck traveling south crossed the median for unknown reasons and hit the northbound minivan and another car.

Advertisement

The truck driver, a 44-year-old man from East New Market, Maryland, was treated and released from the hospital.

___

Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.