FC Dallas-Dynamo, Sums

Dallas 1 0—1 Houston 1 0—1

First half_1, Dallas, Hedges, 1 (Mosquera), 1st minute. 2, Houston, Manotas, 10 (Quioto), 8th.

Second half_None.

Goalies_Dallas, Jesse Gonzalez; Houston, Joe Willis.

Yellow Cards_Machado, Houston, 60th; Rodriguez, Houston, 87th.

Referee_Hilario Grajeda. Assistant Referees_Ian Anderson, Eduardo Mariscal. 4th Official_Timothy Ford.

A_19,295 (22,039)

___

Lineups

Dallas_Jesse Gonzalez; Reggie Cannon, Maynor Figueroa, Matt Hedges, Reto Ziegler; Michael Barrios (Kellyn Acosta, 75th), Carlos Gruezo, Roland Lamah (Ryan Hollingshead, 84th), Harold Mosquera (Tesho Akindele, 28th), Victor Ulloa; Maximiliano Urruti.

Houston_Joe Willis; DaMarcus Beasley, Alejandro Fuenmayor, Adolfo Machado, Jared Watts; Eric Alexander (Boniek Garcia, 61st), Darwin Ceren, Tomas Martinez (Luis Gil, 89th); Alberth Elis, Mauro Manotas, Romell Quioto (Memo Rodriguez, 75th).

