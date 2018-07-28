FC Dallas-Sporting KC, Sums

Dallas 1 2—3 Kansas City 0 2—2

First half_1, Dallas, Barrios, 1, 23rd minute.

Second half_2, Kansas City, Fernandes, 2, 50th. 3, Dallas, Barrios, 2 (Lamah), 62nd. 4, Dallas, Barrios, 3 (Urruti), 74th. 5, Kansas City, Salloi, 7 (Opara), 98th.

Goalies_Dallas, Jesse Gonzalez; Kansas City, Tim Melia.

Yellow Cards_Gruezo, Dallas, 15th; Lamah, Dallas, 41st; Opara, Kansas City, 47th; Pedroso, Dallas, 69th; Espinoza, Kansas City, 87th; Urruti, Dallas, 99th.

Referee_Drew Fischer. Assistant Referees_Gianni Facchini, Oscar Mitchell-Carvalho. 4th Official_Rosendo Mendoza.

A_20,758 (20,758)

Lineups

Dallas_Jesse Gonzalez; Reggie Cannon, Matt Hedges, Marcos Pedroso, Reto Ziegler; Michael Barrios (Cristian Colman, 82nd), Carlos Gruezo, Roland Lamah (Ryan Hollingshead, 90th), Victor Ulloa; Tesho Akindele (Paxton Pomykal, 81st), Maximiliano Urruti.

Kansas City_Tim Melia; Matt Besler, Jaylin Lindsey, Ike Opara, Graham Zusi; Roger Espinoza, Felipe Gutierrez (Gianluca Busio, 77th), Ilie Sanchez; Gerso Fernandes, Diego Rubio (Yohan Croizet, 70th), Daniel Salloi.

