Fever-Aces, Box

INDIANA (74)

Achonwa 10-13 1-1 21, Dupree 5-11 3-4 13, Pondexter 2-10 1-2 5, Vivians 3-6 0-0 9, Wheeler 1-10 4-4 7, Alexander 1-1 0-0 2, K.Mitchell 3-10 2-4 9, Mavunga 0-0 0-0 0, McCall 1-1 0-0 2, T.Mitchell 1-4 2-4 4, Taylor 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 28-68 13-19 74.

LAS VEGAS (88)

Bone 1-2 0-0 2, McBride 6-12 2-2 16, Plum 4-8 2-2 12, Wilson 8-14 8-12 24, Young 2-9 1-2 5, Allen 0-0 0-0 0, Coffey 1-2 0-0 2, Hamby 1-4 0-0 2, Jefferson 2-6 0-0 4, Nared 0-4 3-4 3, Park 3-5 0-0 6, Swords 5-7 2-2 12. Totals 33-73 18-24 88.

Indiana 18 19 20 17—74 Las Vegas 23 17 27 21—88

3-Point Goals_Indiana 5-13 (Vivians 3-4, Wheeler 1-4, K.Mitchell 1-4, Pondexter 0-1), Las Vegas 4-11 (McBride 2-2, Plum 2-4, Hamby 0-1, Nared 0-1, Jefferson 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 29 (Achonwa, Dupree 7), Las Vegas 47 (Young, Swords 10). Assists_Indiana 19 (Pondexter 7), Las Vegas 20 (Young, McBride, Wilson 4). Total Fouls_Indiana 17, Las Vegas 16. Technicals_Young. A_5,368 (12,000).

