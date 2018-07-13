Fever-Dream, Box

INDIANA (74)

Achonwa 2-5 0-0 4, Dupree 4-12 1-2 9, Pondexter 3-11 2-2 8, Vivians 0-6 1-1 1, Wheeler 6-11 0-0 15, Alexander 1-1 1-2 3, K.Mitchell 2-8 2-2 8, Mavunga 1-2 2-2 4, McCall 1-3 0-0 2, T.Mitchell 6-8 3-4 17, Taylor 1-1 1-2 3. Totals 27-68 13-17 74.

ATLANTA (98)

Breland 5-7 0-0 10, Hayes 5-11 5-5 16, McCoughtry 4-7 2-4 10, Montgomery 1-3 0-0 3, Williams 6-7 2-3 14, Bentley 4-11 0-0 10, Billings 1-3 0-0 2, Dantas 4-4 2-2 10, Dietrick 0-3 0-0 0, McGee-Stafford 2-2 0-2 4, Prince 2-3 0-0 5, Sykes 3-4 6-8 14. Totals 37-65 17-24 98.

Indiana 22 7 25 20—74 Atlanta 18 30 33 17—98

3-Point Goals_Indiana 7-17 (Wheeler 3-4, T.Mitchell 2-2, K.Mitchell 2-7, Vivians 0-4), Atlanta 7-21 (Sykes 2-3, Bentley 2-6, Prince 1-1, Montgomery 1-3, Hayes 1-4, McCoughtry 0-1, Dietrick 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 27 (T.Mitchell 6), Atlanta 41 (Breland 8). Assists_Indiana 16 (Wheeler 4), Atlanta 29 (McCoughtry 7). Total Fouls_Indiana 21, Atlanta 16. Technicals_Indiana coach Pokey Chatman. A_3,807 (8,600).

