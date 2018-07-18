Fever-Lynx, Box

INDIANA (65)

Achonwa 4-6 1-1 9, Dupree 7-15 6-6 20, Pondexter 4-11 2-2 10, Vivians 1-5 0-0 3, Wheeler 4-9 0-0 8, Alexander 0-0 0-0 0, K.Mitchell 3-8 0-0 6, Mavunga 0-0 0-0 0, McCall 1-3 0-0 2, T.Mitchell 2-7 2-2 7, Taylor 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-64 11-11 65.

MINNESOTA (89)

Augustus 5-7 0-0 13, Brunson 0-5 0-0 0, Fowles 13-15 4-6 30, Moore 4-10 2-3 10, Whalen 1-3 0-0 2, Fagbenle 0-0 1-4 1, Jones 2-3 2-2 8, Larkins 2-6 0-0 4, Miyem 0-0 0-0 0, Robinson 1-4 3-4 5, Wright 2-3 0-0 6, Zandalasini 3-7 2-2 10. Totals 33-63 14-21 89.

Indiana 21 15 14 15—65 Minnesota 27 24 19 19—89

3-Point Goals_Indiana 2-7 (T.Mitchell 1-1, Vivians 1-2, Pondexter 0-1, K.Mitchell 0-3), Minnesota 9-19 (Augustus 3-3, Jones 2-3, Wright 2-3, Zandalasini 2-4, Whalen 0-1, Moore 0-1, Robinson 0-2, Brunson 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 24 (Achonwa, Dupree 4), Minnesota 36 (Fowles 16). Assists_Indiana 14 (Pondexter, Wheeler 4), Minnesota 24 (Larkins 8). Total Fouls_Indiana 22, Minnesota 19. Technicals_Indiana coach Christie Sides. A_17,933 (19,356).

