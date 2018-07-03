Fever-Lynx, Box

INDIANA (71)

Achonwa 7-10 3-4 17, Dupree 3-7 0-1 6, K.Mitchell 3-14 3-4 9, T.Mitchell 3-5 3-4 9, Vivians 5-11 0-0 13, Alexander 0-0 0-0 0, Mavunga 0-1 0-0 0, McCall 1-2 0-0 2, Pondexter 4-13 3-3 12, Taylor 0-1 0-0 0, Wheeler 1-5 1-2 3. Totals 27-69 13-18 71.

MINNESOTA (59)

Augustus 4-6 1-2 9, Brunson 4-7 3-5 13, Fowles 4-12 0-0 8, Moore 3-15 1-2 9, Whalen 1-5 1-2 3, Fagbenle 2-3 1-1 5, Jones 1-7 0-0 3, Miyem 0-1 0-0 0, Wright 1-2 2-3 4, Zandalasini 2-9 0-0 5. Totals 22-67 9-15 59.

Indiana 21 13 15 22—71 Minnesota 19 13 14 13—59

3-Point Goals_Indiana 4-15 (Vivians 3-7, Pondexter 1-1, Wheeler 0-2, K.Mitchell 0-5), Minnesota 6-21 (Brunson 2-3, Moore 2-8, Zandalasini 1-2, Jones 1-5, Whalen 0-1, Augustus 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 42 (Achonwa, Dupree 9), Minnesota 40 (Brunson 12). Assists_Indiana 12 (K.Mitchell 5), Minnesota 16 (Brunson 6). Total Fouls_Indiana 18, Minnesota 16. Technicals_Minnesota coach Lynx (Defensive three second). A_8,632 (19,356).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.