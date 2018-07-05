Fever-Wings, Box

INDIANA (63)

Achonwa 3-7 3-3 9, Dupree 7-13 7-7 21, K.Mitchell 2-9 0-0 5, T.Mitchell 1-10 0-0 2, Vivians 1-8 2-2 5, Alexander 0-2 0-0 0, Mavunga 0-1 0-0 0, McCall 3-4 0-1 6, Pondexter 6-11 0-0 12, Wheeler 1-3 1-3 3. Totals 24-68 13-16 63.

DALLAS (90)

Cambage 6-12 5-7 17, Diggins-Smith 2-6 4-4 8, G.Johnson 4-7 1-1 9, Gray 0-4 5-6 5, Thornton 1-2 0-0 2, Davis 3-8 2-3 9, George 1-3 0-0 3, Powers 4-5 3-4 11, Romero 0-0 0-0 0, Stevens 8-16 8-9 26. Totals 29-63 28-34 90.

Indiana 14 18 15 16—63 Dallas 20 24 25 21—90

3-Point Goals_Indiana 2-12 (K.Mitchell 1-5, Vivians 1-5, Wheeler 0-2), Dallas 4-18 (Stevens 2-5, George 1-1, Davis 1-3, Powers 0-1, Cambage 0-1, Thornton 0-1, G.Johnson 0-1, Diggins-Smith 0-2, Gray 0-3). Fouled Out_Achonwa. Rebounds_Indiana 22 (McCall, Vivians 5), Dallas 47 (G.Johnson 11). Assists_Indiana 10 (Wheeler 3), Dallas 16 (Diggins-Smith 7). Total Fouls_Indiana 26, Dallas 16. Technicals_Dallas coach Wings (Defensive three second). A_4,043 (7,000).

