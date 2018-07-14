Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Fielding stops Zeuge to win WBA super middleweight belt

July 14, 2018 7:05 pm
 
OFFENBURG, Germany (AP) — Rocky Fielding of England stopped the previously unbeaten Tyron Zeuge in the fifth round to take the German’s WBA super middleweight belt by technical knockout on Saturday.

It’s the 30-year-old Fielding’s first world title.

Zeuge appeared to be in trouble after a barrage of punches in the fourth round, and Fielding pressed his advantage in the next. The Liverpudlian rocked Zeuge with an uppercut and followed up with a left blow to the liver that caused Zeuge to drop to the canvas. Zeuge’s corner threw in the towel.

Fielding improved to 27-1 (15 KOs), while Zeuge dropped to 22-1-1 (12 KOs).

Zeuge, trained by former two-time world champion Juergen Braehmer, had been the last current German world title-holder in boxing.

