Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

FIFA invites rescued Thai boys to London awards event

July 13, 2018 7:24 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MOSCOW (AP) — The boys soccer team in Thailand rescued from a flooded cave this week has been invited to FIFA’s annual awards event.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino says they will be invited to come to London, where the world’s best player prize will be presented on Sept. 24.

The 12 boys and their coach were asked to attend the World Cup final in Moscow on Sunday. They were unable to accept for medical reasons, after being rescued between Sunday and Tuesday to end a two-week ordeal.

Infantino says FIFA will look at involving the team in another soccer event, possibly in Thailand.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

___

More AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/WorldCup

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington