Fight Schedule

July 13

At Kobe, Japan, Ryuya Yamanaka vs. Vic Saludar, 12, for Yamanaka’s WBO strawweight title; Reiya Konishi vs. Orlie Silvestre, 12, for the WBO Asia Pacific junior flyweight title.

At Los Angeles (ESPN), Joet Gonzalez vs. Rafael Rivera, 10, for the vacant NABO featherweight title.

July 14

At Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Lucas Matthysse vs. Manny Pacquiao, 12, for Matthysse’s WBA World welterweight title; Moruti Mthalane vs. Muhammad Waseem, 12, for the vacant IBF flyweight title; Carlos Canizales vs. Bin Lu, 12, for Canizales’ WBA junior flyweight title; Jhack Tepora vs. Edivaldo Ortega, 12, featherweights; Muhammad Farkhan vs. Abdallah Paziwapazi, 10, light heavyweights.

At Offenburg, Germany; Tyron Zeuge vs. Rocky Fielding, 12, for Zeuge’s WBA super middleweight title

At London, George Groves vs. Callum Smith, 12, for Groves’ WBA super middleweight title (World Boxing Super Series final).

At Lakefront Arena, New Orleans (ESPN), Regis Prograis vs. Juan Jose Velasco, 12, for Prograis’ WBC interim junior welterweight title; Teofimo Lopez vs. William Silva, 10, lightweights.

July 20

At WinnaVegas Casino (SHO), Sloan, Iowa, Jaron Ennis vs. Armando Alvarez, 10, welterweights.

July 21

At Moscow, Oleksandr Usyk vs. Murat Gassiev, 12, for undisputed cruiserweight title (World Boxing Super Series final).

At Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas (HBO), Jaime Munguia vs. Liam Smith, 12, for Munguia’s WBO junior middleweight title; Alberto Machado vs. Rafael Mensah, 12, for Machado’s WBA junior lightweight title.

July 28

At Kissimmee, Fla., Christopher Diaz vs. Masayuki Ito, 12, for vacant WBO junior lightweight title; Carlos Adames vs. Artemio Reyes, 10, welterweights.

At Staples Center, Los Angeles (SHO), Mikey Garcia vs. Robert Easter Jr., 12, for Garcia’s WBC lightweight title and Easter’s IBF lightweight title; Luis Ortiz vs. Razvan Cojanu, 10, heavyweights; Mario Barrios vs. Jose Roman, 10, super lightweights.

Aug. 3

At Sydney, Australia, Billy Dib vs. Tevin Farmer, 12, for the vacant IBF junior lightweight title.

At Albuquerque, N.M. (ESPN2), Antonio Orozco vs. Pablo Cesar Cano, 10, junior welterweights.

Aug. 4

At Hard Rock Hotel, Atlantic City, N.J. (HBO), Sergey Kovalev vs. Eleider Alvarez, 12, for Kovalev’s WBO light heavyweight title; Dmitry Bivol vs. Isaac Chilemba, 12, for Bivol’s WBA light heavyweight title.

Aug. 11

At Avalon Theater, Hollywood, Calif., Jesus Rojas vs. Joseph Diaz, Jr., 12, for Rojas’ WBA World featherweight title.

Aug. 16

At Tokyo, Ryosuke Iwasa vs. T.J. Doheny, 12, for Iwasa’s IBF junior featherweight title.

Aug. 18

At Cebu City, Philippines, Donnie Nietes vs. Aston Palicte, 12, for vacant WBO junior bantamweight title.

At Belfast, Northern Ireland, Carl Frampton vs. Luke Jackson, 12, for Frampton’s WBO interim featherweight title; Cristofer Rosales vs. Paddy Barnes, 12, for Rosales’ WBC flyweight title.

At the Sands Bethlehem (Pa.) Casino and Event Center, Sullivan Barrera vs. Seanie Monaghan, 10, light heavtweights.

Sept. 15

At T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas (PPV), Gennady Golovkin vs. Canelo Alvarez, 12, for Golovkin’s WBC and WBA middleweight titles.

