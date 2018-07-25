Fight Schedule

July 27

At Xiamen, China, Sho Kimura vs. Froilan Saludar, 12, for Kimura’s WBO flyweight title; Knockout CP Freshmart vs. Chaozhong Xiong, 12, for CP Freshmart’s WBA strawweight title.

July 28

At O2 Arena, London, Dillian Whyte vs. Joseph Parker, 12, heavyweights; Dereck Chisora vs. Carlos Takam, 10, heavyweights; Nick Web vs. Dave Allen, 12, heavyweights; Conor Benn vs. Cedric Peynaud II, 10, welterweights.

At Kissimmee, Fla., Christopher Diaz vs. Masayuki Ito, 12, for vacant WBO junior lightweight title; Gabriel Bracero vs. Artemio Reyes, 10, welterweights; Esquiva Falcao vs. Jonathan Tavira, 10, middleweights.

At Staples Center, Los Angeles (SHO), Mikey Garcia vs. Robert Easter Jr., 12, for Garcia’s WBC lightweight title and Easter’s IBF lightweight title; Luis Ortiz vs. Razvan Cojanu, 10, heavyweights; Mario Barrios vs. Jose Roman, 10, super lightweights; Jamontay Clark vs. Terrell Williams, 10, welterweights; Fabian Maidana vs. Andrey Klimov, 10, junior welterweights.

Aug. 3

At Sydney, Australia, Billy Dib vs. Tevin Farmer, 12, for the vacant IBF junior lightweight title.

At Albuquerque, N.M. (ESPN2), Antonio Orozco vs. Pablo Cesar Cano, 10, junior welterweights.

Aug. 4

At Hard Rock Hotel, Atlantic City, N.J. (HBO), Sergey Kovalev vs. Eleider Alvarez, 12, for Kovalev’s WBO light heavyweight title; Dmitry Bivol vs. Isaac Chilemba, 12, for Bivol’s WBA light heavyweight title; Frank Galarza vs. Alex Durate, 10, junior middleweights; Bakhram Murtazaliev vs. Fernando Carcamo, 10, junior middleweights; Vaughn Alexander vs. Denis Douglin, 10, middleweights.

At Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Uniondale, N.Y. (FOX/FS2), Devon Alexander vs. Andre Berto, 12, welterweights; Peter Quillin vs. J’Leon Love, 10, super middleweights; Sergey Lipinets vs. Erick Bone, 10, welterweights.

Aug. 11

At Avalon Theater, Hollywood, Calif., Jesus Rojas vs. Joseph Diaz, Jr., 12, for Rojas’ WBA World featherweight title.

Aug. 16

At Tokyo, Ryosuke Iwasa vs. T.J. Doheny, 12, for Iwasa’s IBF junior featherweight title.

Aug. 17

At Fantasy Spring Resort Casino, Indio, Calif. (ESPN2), Andrew Cancio vs. Dardan Zenunaj, 10, junior lightweights.

Aug. 18

At Cebu City, Philippines, Donnie Nietes vs. Aston Palicte, 12, for vacant WBO junior bantamweight title.

At Belfast, Northern Ireland, Carl Frampton vs. Luke Jackson, 12, for Frampton’s WBO interim featherweight title; Cristofer Rosales vs. Paddy Barnes, 12, for Rosales’ WBC flyweight title; Tyson Fury vs. Francesco Pianeta, 10, heavyweights.

At the Sands Bethlehem (Pa.) Casino and Event Center, Sullivan Barrera vs. Seanie Monaghan, 10, light heavtweights.

At Ocean Resort Casino, Atlantic City, N.J. (ESPN), Bryant Jennings vs. Alexander Dimitrenko, 12, heavyweights; Jesse Hart vs. Mike Gavronski, 10, for Hart’s NABF super middleweight title.

Aug. 25

At Gila River Arena, Glendale, Ariz. (ESPN), Raymundo Beltran vs. Jose Pedraza, 12, for Beltran’s WBO lightweight title; Isaac Dogboe vs. Hidenori Otake, 12, for Dogboe’s WBO junior featherweight title.

Sept. 8

At Barclays Center, Brooklyn, N.Y. (SHO), Danny Garcia vs. Shawn Porter, 12, for the vacant WBC World welterweight title.

Sept. 14

At Save Mart Center, Fresno, Calif. (ESPN), Jose Ramirez vs. Antonio Orozco, 12, for Ramirez’s WBC junior welterweight title.

Sept. 15

At T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas (PPV), Gennady Golovkin vs. Canelo Alvarez, 12, for Golovkin’s WBC and WBA middleweight titles.

Sept. 22

At Wembley Stadium, London, Anthony Joshua vs. Alexander Povetkin, 12, for Joshua’s IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight title.

Sept. 29

At Cologne, Germany, Manuel Charr vs. Fres Oquendo, 12, for Charr’s WBA World heavyweight title.

