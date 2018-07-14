Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Final 3 playing for $8.8M top prize at World Series of Poker

July 14, 2018 8:20 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The centerpiece no-limit Texas Hold ’em main event of the World Series of Poker is down to the final three players in contention for the top prize of $8.8 million.

The famed tournament will wrap up Saturday in Las Vegas. Each of the men is guaranteed to go home at least $3.75 million richer.

Poker pro Tony Miles is the chip leader with 238.9 million chips. The 32-year-old resident of Lake Mary, Florida, had not cashed at the series until last month, when he won about $6,400.

The player with the second-most chips is Indiana resident John Cynn. The 33-year-old has 128.7 million chips. He barely missed the final table to years ago, finishing in 11th place.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Houston resident Michael Dyer is beginning play Saturday with only 26.2 million chips.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington